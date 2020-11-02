 Skip to main content
Wyoming LB Charles Hicks named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
UW FOOTBALL

Charles Hicks

Wyoming linebacker Charles Hicks celebrates following a play against Hawaii on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Hicks on Monday was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after notching four tackles, two sacks and his first career interception in the Cowboys' 31-7 win.

 Kyle Spradley, UW Athletics

LARAMIE -- For the second straight week, one of Wyoming's own has been recognized by the Mountain West for his on-field performance.

Wyoming's Charles Hicks has been named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week following the Cowboys' 31-7 win over Hawaii. UW's sophomore linebacker had four tackles, including the first two sacks of his career. He also notched his first career interception, which he returned 47 yards early in the fourth quarter to set up one of UW's four touchdowns.

Hicks is in his first season as a full-time starter at outside linebacker following the departure of Cassh Maluia, who was taken in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The San Diego native has 11 tackles through the Cowboys' first two games.

It's the second straight week UW has earned a conference honor. Freshman placekicker John Hoyland was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after making all four of his field goals in the Cowboys' 37-34 overtime loss at Nevada.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

