Wyoming left guessing as to how Colorado State will handle its QB situation

LARAMIE -- Wyoming knew exactly what it would get from Hawaii’s offense last week.

Hawaii is still running a version of the run and shoot, albeit with a bigger emphasis on physicality and a more mobile quarterback at the controls. If the Cowboys were going to slow the Warriors down, it would have to start with containing signal caller Chevan Cordeiro, who accounted for 385 yards in Hawaii’s Week 1 win over Fresno State.

With a full week to prepare for the Warriors’ style, UW suffocated Cordeiro and the rest of Hawaii’s offense to the tune of 221 total yards in a 31-7 win last week, bouncing back from a rough opening performance against Nevada.

“I feel like the first game was more of a fluke,” UW linebacker Charles Hicks said. “We had a lot of improvement over the week in practice, which made us come out and play how we did. … That’s how this brand of defense is played. That’s how it should be.”

This week’s preparation for Colorado State will be a different story.