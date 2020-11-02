Wyoming left guessing as to how Colorado State will handle its QB situation

LARAMIE -- Wyoming knew exactly what it would get from Hawaii’s offense last week.
Hawaii is still running a version of the run and shoot, albeit with a bigger emphasis on physicality and a more mobile quarterback at the controls. If the Cowboys were going to slow the Warriors down, it would have to start with containing signal caller Chevan Cordeiro, who accounted for 385 yards in Hawaii’s Week 1 win over Fresno State.
With a full week to prepare for the Warriors’ style, UW suffocated Cordeiro and the rest of Hawaii’s offense to the tune of 221 total yards in a 31-7 win last week, bouncing back from a rough opening performance against Nevada.
“I feel like the first game was more of a fluke,” UW linebacker Charles Hicks said. “We had a lot of improvement over the week in practice, which made us come out and play how we did. … That’s how this brand of defense is played. That’s how it should be.”
This week’s preparation for Colorado State will be a different story.
As the teams get ready for the 112th rendition of the Border War, the Rams (0-1, 0-1 Mountain West) are deciding between two quarterbacks, at least publicly. CSU coach Steve Addazio said he’s already decided on a starter between Patrick O’Brien and Todd Centeio, but the only people who will know before the Rams’ offense takes the field at Canvas Stadium on Thursday will be their players and coaches.
“We know what we’re doing,” Addazio said during a press conference Monday. “I’m not going to share it. That’s not in our best interest to do that. We made a decision last week for some sound reasons, and we got a lot of productivity. We’ve made a decision this week. They’re both talented, and it’s very likely you could see them both.”
Addazio made the somewhat surprising move in his CSU coaching debut to start Centeio over O’Brien, the Rams’ incumbent at the position, against Fresno State last week. Centeio, a graduate transfer from Temple, is more of a dual threat similar to what the Cowboys saw from Cordeiro last week and displayed that skill set against the Bulldogs, rushing for 89 yards on just 12 carries.
But Centeio completed just 10 of 23 passes, led just one touchdown drive and lost a fumble before being benched for O’Brien midway through the fourth quarter with the Rams trailing 38-10. O’Brien, more of a prototypical pocket passer at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, went 7 of 10 passing in mop-up duty, one of those completions going for a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Trey McBride on CSU’s final possession.
UW coach Craig Bohl said the Cowboys (1-1, 1-1) are preparing as if Centeio will get the start again this week, but they fully expect to see plenty of both quarterbacks based not only on last week but also last year.
CSU is trying to add more balance to its offense this season under Addazio with the running game, but O’Brien took over as the starter four games into last season and directed one of the Mountain West’s most potent passing attacks. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,803 yards and 13 touchdowns for the year, though he was also prone to turnovers with seven interceptions.
One of those came in last year’s Border War -- a 17-7 win for UW -- but O’Brien also threw a touchdown in that game and finished 17 of 29 for 217 yards.
“O’Brien has done good some things and certainly has done some good things against us,” Bohl said.
The Rams no longer have the Mountain West’s preseason offensive player of the year for their quarterbacks to target in 6-6 receiver Warren Jackson, who has opted out to start preparing for next year’s NFL Draft, but CSU still has a next-level pass-catcher that can create matchup problems in McBride, a Mackey Award watch lister who briefly considered transferring in the offseason before electing to return to the team.
At 6-4 and 260 pounds, McBride began what will likely be his final season in Fort Collins with eight catches for 130 yards and that touchdown against Fresno State. He averaged 13 yards on six receptions last season against UW.
The Cowboys also have two new linebackers that will largely be responsible for covering McBride in Hicks and Chad Muma, though Hicks said the work the linebacking corps gets against their own big-bodied tight ends in practice should help when they draw those assignments. CSU will also get back one of its more explosive athletes in receiver/kick returner Dante Wright, who wasn’t available for last week’s opener.
“We all know that’s going to be an NFL tight end one day,” Hicks said of McBride. “I feel like for us, that’s a great challenge.”
The only thing the Cowboys’ defense isn’t sure of is which quarterback they will see first and how much they may see of each signal caller. As unconventional as it may be, UW is preparing accordingly.
The Cowboys don’t have a choice.
“We kind of expect both,” Hicks said. “We know one guy is probably going to run more and one guy is going to pass more. That’s just how we’ve got to play it. It sucks that it’s got to be like that, but I think we’ll be fine preparing for both.”
