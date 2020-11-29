Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma earns defensive honors from College Sports Madness

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma was named the Mountain West defensive player of the week on Sunday by College Sports Madness.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound junior had a career day in the Cowboys 45-14 rout of UNLV on Friday in Las Vegas. Muma finished with 10 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as Wyoming (2-2) limited the Rebels to 290 yards of total offense.

For the season, Muma leads the Cowboys with 49 tackles (12.3 per game) and 6.0 tackles for loss. He is tied for No. 6 in the country in tackles per game.

UW is scheduled to play New Mexico on Saturday in Las Vegas.

