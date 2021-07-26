Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma is named to Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma's preseason accolades continued Monday when he was named to the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List. The annual award goes to the nation's top linebacker.

Last week Muma was named to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, an award given to the nation's best defensive player, as well as being selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West First Team.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound junior averaged 11.8 tackles per game to lead the MW and finish third in the country in earning All-MW honors. Muma also paced the Cowboys with 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

