Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma is only Cowboy selected to all-Mountain West first team

LARAMIE – Wyoming had a mediocre season, but Chad Muma was extraordinary.

The senior middle linebacker was the Cowboys’ only representative on the all-Mountain West first team released by the conference Tuesday.

Muma, a Butkus Award finalist, ranks second in the FBS in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.8 per game). He also returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns during the regular season.

Four UW players – wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, running back Xazavian Valladay, center Keegan Cryder and cornerback C.J. Coldon – were second-team all-MWC players.

Neyor averaged 20.3 yards per reception for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns playing in a run-first offense with two different starting quarterbacks.

Utah State’s Deven Thompkins (1,543 yards, nine touchdowns), Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (1,109 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir (1,117 yards, seven touchdowns) were the first-team receivers.

Valladay, a first-team selection the past two years, led the Cowboys with 984 rushing yards and was third in the MWC in rushing yards per game (82.0) while ascending to No. 2 on the school’s career rushing list (3,195 yards).

Titus Swen took over some of the workload in the UW backfield, finishing the regular season with 737 yards rushing for the Pokes.

Air Force’s Brad Roberts (1,284 yards, 13 touchdowns) and UNLV’s Charles Williams (1,261 yards, 15 touchdowns) were the all-conference first-team running backs.

Cryder, a preseason first-team all-MWC pick along with Valladay and Muma, made his 43rd consecutive start during last Saturday’s 38-14 loss to Hawaii. The senior has never missed a game during his UW career.

Coldon was one of the keys to the Pokes finishing seventh in the FBS in passing yards allowed (177.5 per game) while finishing with nine pass breakups and 66 tackles, which ranked third on the team behind Muma (129) and Easton Gibbs (78).

UW defensive end Garrett Crall, nose tackle Cole Godbout and right guard Logan Harris received all-conference honorable mention.

The teams were chosen in voting by MWC head coaches and media members covering the conference.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was the conference’s offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season after passing for 4,175 yards with 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

San Diego State swept the other awards with defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (defensive player of the year), punter/placekicker Matt Araiza (special teams player of the year) and head coach Brady Hoke (coach of the year) being honored.

The 21st-ranked Aztecs will host Utah State in the MWC Championship Game on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX).

The Cowboys will find out Sunday if they are headed to a bowl game or left out of the postseason with a 6-6 record.

