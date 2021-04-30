Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs isn't going quietly in competition for starting job

“(Gibbs) has got a lot of ability, and he and Chuck are certainly battling at that position. We have three linebackers who have really game-ready experience.”

Gibbs also had 2.5 tackles for loss while Hicks, a sophomore, added 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in addition to his 27 stops a season ago. The Cowboys are looking for a consistent fourth linebacker to emerge in order to fill out the two-deep at the position, but Muma, Hicks and Gibbs have easily established themselves as the top three options at the position.

For Hicks and Gibbs, the only question is which order they’ll be on the depth chart come the fall. Bohl has said most decisions regarding the depth chart will be made coming out of the spring, which consists of just four more practices for the Cowboys, including the spring game May 8.

Gibbs, who said he’s combined offseason workouts and protein shakes to bulk up to 227 pounds, would be lying if he said he didn’t want to be the first linebacker running out on the field alongside Muma in UW’s season opener against Montana State come Sept. 4, but he added there’s mutual respect between him and Hicks as the competition rages on.