Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will play in Saturday's Senior Bowl

LARAMIE -- It’s Logan Wilson’s turn in front of NFL personnel.

After former Wyoming players Cooper Rothe and Tyler Hall played in college all-star games last weekend, Wilson, the Cowboys’ All-American linebacker, will take part Saturday in the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier showcase event for draft hopefuls.

Wilson, who will suit up for the North Team, will be one of 114 of the nation’s top seniors playing in the 71st annual game, which will kick off from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 12:30 p.m. MT. He’s one of just three players from the Mountain West on this year’s rosters, joining Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and San Diego State offensive lineman Keith Ismael.

A Casper native, Wilson will be the third Wyoming player in as many seasons to represent the Cowboys in the game, joining Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (2018) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (2019).

Wilson finished his career as one of the most prolific linebackers in school history. A defensive back at Natrona County High School before eventually making the move to middle linebacker at Wyoming, Wilson became a four-year starter and three-time captain for the Cowboys after redshirting in 2015.