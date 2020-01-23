Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will play in Saturday's Senior Bowl

LARAMIE -- It’s Logan Wilson’s turn in front of NFL personnel.
After former Wyoming players Cooper Rothe and Tyler Hall played in college all-star games last weekend, Wilson, the Cowboys’ All-American linebacker, will take part Saturday in the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier showcase event for draft hopefuls.
Wilson, who will suit up for the North Team, will be one of 114 of the nation’s top seniors playing in the 71st annual game, which will kick off from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 12:30 p.m. MT. He’s one of just three players from the Mountain West on this year’s rosters, joining Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and San Diego State offensive lineman Keith Ismael.
A Casper native, Wilson will be the third Wyoming player in as many seasons to represent the Cowboys in the game, joining Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (2018) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (2019).
You have free articles remaining.
Wilson finished his career as one of the most prolific linebackers in school history. A defensive back at Natrona County High School before eventually making the move to middle linebacker at Wyoming, Wilson became a four-year starter and three-time captain for the Cowboys after redshirting in 2015.
Wilson tallied three straight 100-tackle seasons to end his career and finished fourth in program history and MW history with 421 career tackles. He notched 94 stops as a redshirt freshman on his way to MW Freshman of the Year honors in 2016 while his most productive season came as a sophomore when he racked up a career-high 119 tackles.
As a senior, Wilson finished second on the team with 105 tackles and added 8.5 tackles for loss on his way to first-team all-MW honors. A Butkus Award finalist, Wilson also earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from USA Today and third-team honors from The Associated Press.
Wilson’s coverage skills in high school translated well to linebacker as he finished his career with 10 interceptions. He led the Cowboys with four picks this season, which was tops among Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.
Wilson is widely projected to go in the middle-to-late rounds of April’s draft, though a strong performance Saturday and throughout the pre-draft process could elevate the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder’s stock. Dane Brugler, who covers the NFL Draft for The Athletic, wrote this week that Wilson “might be the most underrated prospect” in this year’s draft and that, given his complete skill set allows him to be a three-down linebacker, Wilson should be in the conversation as one of the top 100 draft prospects.
Wilson is looking to become the second Casper native drafted into the NFL in the last three years. Fellow Natrona County alum and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.