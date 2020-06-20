Wyoming lineman Patrick Arnold giving up football to focus on career path

LARAMIE -- Patrick Arnold still had two years of athletic eligibility left, but Wyoming's offensive lineman admitted Saturday that football was never his top priority.
Now he's a former UW football player.
In a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account, Arnold announced he's giving up his athletic career to focus on his primary goal of becoming a physician. Arnold, who would've been a redshirt junior on the football field this coming season, graduated from UW in three years and will soon pursue a master's degree at the school in physiology.
"Given this opportunity, football was no longer a means to pay for school, and it was time to weigh the risks versus the rewards," part of Arnold's message read. "After much thinking and self-reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career.
"As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career."
Thank you to everyone who helped me realize my childhood dream, but it is time for me to retire from my athletic career. It’s time for the next chapter of my life! pic.twitter.com/OfH51B8qp2— Patrick Arnold (@arnoldpatrick4) June 20, 2020
Arnold proved to be one of the Cowboys' more versatile interior offensive linemen the last two seasons, starting 10 games among center and both guard spots. The 6-foot-3, 293-pounder started six games last season and played in 16 career games after redshirting in 2017.
UW has some experience up front that should help soften the blow of Arnold's departure. Junior Keegan Cryder is returning to anchor the line at center while Zach Watts, Logan Harris and Eric Abojei are back as the primary options at guard. Abojei, who began last season as the starter at left guard, is coming back from a season-ending knee injury as is junior Gavin Rush, who's missed the last two seasons because of injuries.
Sheridan native Blayne Baker and redshirt freshman Latrell Bible, who played in multiple games last season, will also provide depth on the interior.
Arnold signed with UW out of Gretna High School in Omaha.
"I would like to thank Coach (Craig) Bohl and his incredible staff for being invested in me and blessing me with this opportunity," Arnold said. "Finally, I would like to thank all of the Cowboy fans out there for their endless support. It's been an amazing ride, but my future lies ahead, and it's time for me to start my next chapter!"
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!