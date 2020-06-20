Wyoming lineman Patrick Arnold giving up football to focus on career path

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- Patrick Arnold still had two years of athletic eligibility left, but Wyoming's offensive lineman admitted Saturday that football was never his top priority.

Now he's a former UW football player.

In a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account, Arnold announced he's giving up his athletic career to focus on his primary goal of becoming a physician. Arnold, who would've been a redshirt junior on the football field this coming season, graduated from UW in three years and will soon pursue a master's degree at the school in physiology.

"Given this opportunity, football was no longer a means to pay for school, and it was time to weigh the risks versus the rewards," part of Arnold's message read. "After much thinking and self-reflection, I have found it in my best interest to retire as an athlete and focus on solely my academic career.

"As a person away from the field, I have always had the dream of becoming a physician, and as a result, I have always been focused on my academic career."

Arnold proved to be one of the Cowboys' more versatile interior offensive linemen the last two seasons, starting 10 games among center and both guard spots. The 6-foot-3, 293-pounder started six games last season and played in 16 career games after redshirting in 2017.