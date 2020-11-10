Wyoming looking for more from its retooled offensive line

Miller said defenses have gotten more creative with their looks up front given the success the Cowboys had last season when they finished with one of the top 25 rushing attacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision. But part of the struggle, Miller said, is rooted in the fact that both he and the line -- one that looks different in some spots -- simply haven’t performed well enough.

“Our best players on the line struggled a little bit coming out of the gate,” Miller said. “I do think we rebounded against Hawaii. … Certainly those things fall on me on the preparation side of it and then being able to adjust and being able to play based on what anybody gives us each week.”

UW returned all five starting linemen but lost right tackle Alonzo Velazquez to a shoulder injury before the season began. Yet it’s the other tackle spot that’s dealing with an unexpected shakeup.

Junior Rudy Stofer had started 19 straight games at left tackle before redshirt freshman Latrell Bible moved into the starting lineup two games ago, a decision Miller said was based strictly on performance. Right guard Logan Harris also missed the CSU game because of what UW coach Craig Bohl described as a medical issue that’s not related to the coronavirus, though Bohl said Harris should be able to return at some point this season.