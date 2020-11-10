Wyoming looking for more from its retooled offensive line

LARAMIE -- Ask Bart Miller about the way defenses are scheming against Wyoming’s offense this season, and one thing is blatantly obvious up front to the Cowboys’ second-year offensive line coach.
“We’re not seeing nearly the same looks,” Miller said.
It’s part of the reason why Miller believes it’s been such a mixed bag for a unit that was billed as one of the Mountain West’s top offensive lines coming into the season. The group opened up plenty of holes for Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith against Hawaii as the Cowboys churned out 281 rushing yards in their lone win so far. The line also paved the way for 465 total yards in UW’s loss at Colorado State last week -- the most the Cowboys have produced in more than a calendar year.
But the group hasn’t controlled the line of scrimmage as often as it would like, particularly for a run-heavy offense like UW’s. Even with that dominant performance against Hawaii, the Cowboys only rank fifth in the Mountain West in rushing through their first three games. Their 3.9 yards per carry are on pace to be the lowest since UW averaged just 3.2 yards per carry in 2017.
Pass protection has also been spotty as the Cowboys have already allowed nine sacks, which would have UW on pace for 36 over a full 12-game season. For perspective, UW only yielded 21 sacks in 13 games last season.
Miller said defenses have gotten more creative with their looks up front given the success the Cowboys had last season when they finished with one of the top 25 rushing attacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision. But part of the struggle, Miller said, is rooted in the fact that both he and the line -- one that looks different in some spots -- simply haven’t performed well enough.
“Our best players on the line struggled a little bit coming out of the gate,” Miller said. “I do think we rebounded against Hawaii. … Certainly those things fall on me on the preparation side of it and then being able to adjust and being able to play based on what anybody gives us each week.”
UW returned all five starting linemen but lost right tackle Alonzo Velazquez to a shoulder injury before the season began. Yet it’s the other tackle spot that’s dealing with an unexpected shakeup.
Junior Rudy Stofer had started 19 straight games at left tackle before redshirt freshman Latrell Bible moved into the starting lineup two games ago, a decision Miller said was based strictly on performance. Right guard Logan Harris also missed the CSU game because of what UW coach Craig Bohl described as a medical issue that’s not related to the coronavirus, though Bohl said Harris should be able to return at some point this season.
“We felt like in order to get our top guys on the field, we wanted to put him out there,” Miller said of Bible.
Sophomores Zach Watts and Blayne Baker rotated at guard in Harris’ absence and figure to do the same until the senior returns. The entire group has work to do to clean up some of the mental and fundamental mistakes that showed up in a big way against CSU when the Cowboys struggled to keep quarterback Levi Williams upright.
The Rams got to Williams for six sacks and lived in UW’s backfield, finishing with 14 tackles for loss. Bohl admitted that’s a concern going forward.
“We’ve got to improve there,” Bohl said. “We’ve spent a significant amount of time combing through the tape to see what deficiencies we have and then what things Levi needs to do better. But we’ve given up too many sacks, and he’s getting hit too much right now.”
Holt done again
Another injury has once again ended Ravontae Holt’s season.
The Cowboys’ junior defensive tackle didn’t play last week after being helped off the field during the first half of UW’s 31-7 win over Hawaii. Bohl said it’s a different injury than the torn ACL Holt sustained during fall camp last year but wouldn’t further elaborate on the specificity of Holt’s latest injury.
It’s the latest blow to a defensive line that’s been ravaged by attrition this season. Defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Davon Well-Ross along with defensive tackles Mario Mora and Claude Cole opted out in the preseason, and senior defensive end Garrett Crall has yet to play as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery.
Yet it’s coronavirus-related issues that are likely to keep Crall out of UW's next game against Utah State on Nov. 19. Bohl said Crall has been testing negative but is going through contact tracing after traveling with the team to CSU last week.
“It wasn’t a coaching staff member who tested positive, but he went through the protocol,” Bohl said. “And the protocol says he’s contact traced for 14 days. It’s one of those years.”
UNLV game time set
UW's game at UNLV on Nov. 27 will kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain Time, the Mountain West announced this week.
The game, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1, will be played at Allegiant Stadium, which is doubling as the new home for UNLV and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys lost a three-overtime thriller in their most recent trip to UNLV in 2016.
UW won last year’s meeting, 53-17, in Laramie.
