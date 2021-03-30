Wyoming looking for more playmakers to emerge at receiver

Gunner Gentry, the younger brother of former UW standout Tanner Gentry, is another big-bodied option on the outside, but the 6-3, 209-pounder was limited to just three games last season as a junior because of injuries and caught just two passes. He’s got just eight receptions for his career.

Former walk-on Wyatt Wieland gives UW some depth at the position, but the Cowboys have more young receivers that will get another chance to start proving themselves this spring. Devin Jennings (one reception) and Alex Brown are coming off redshirt freshman seasons that were primarily spent contributing on special teams while Tyrese Grant and Josh Cobbs were true freshmen a season ago. UW signed two more receivers in its 2021 recruiting class in Tony Evans Jr. and Jaylen Sargent, though they won’t join the fold until the summer.

There’s plenty of work to be done to fill out the depth chart out wide, and the group is getting a clean slate with new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. But Bohl said he believes in the potential of his receivers.

Now it’s about turning that potential into production.

“We do have some weapons, and I think we have some quarterbacks who can throw the football,” Bohl said. “But we have some guys that can catch it and run with it.”

