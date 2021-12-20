Wyoming looking to peel off a win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho – Craig Bohl brought his family’s branding iron to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Wyoming’s head coach didn’t have to use the heirloom, which Bohl said was originally owned by his great, great grandfather, to prod his team to get excited to play Kent State on Tuesday at Albertsons Stadium (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Cowboys (6-6) have embraced the chance to ride for the brand again on the blue turf.

“To these fellows that are sitting on to my left,” Bohl said of senior running back Xazavian Valladay and senior linebacker Chad Muma, who joined him at Monday’s press conference, “and all the members of our team, and I’m sure the members of the Kent State team, there are no meaningless bowl games. It’s a great experience for our players.

“Many times I think we forget why we’re doing this, for the betterment of the student-athlete to be able to be at these type of games and experiences and to go to different parts of the country.”

Bohl added that if the Pokes are playing a game, they are playing to win.

If the team that thrashed Mountain West champion Utah State in Logan shows up, Bohl will be hoisting a trophy filled with potatoes like he did four years ago.

If UW performs like it did while getting drubbed by Hawaii in its regular-season finale, Bohl will have to herd the team into the losing locker room and brace for a long winter in Laramie.

“It would be good to go out with a bang, just win and get a good taste in our mouths,” wide receiver Isaiah Neyor said. “This season hasn’t been so great, but to get this win to end it would be great moving on to the offseason.

“They’ve got some talented guys, but so do we. We’re going to go out there and just play hard and try to end the season with a W. I’m excited for that.”

Levi Williams would love to celebrate on the postgame podium like Josh Allen did after UW’s win over Central Michigan in the 2017 Potato Bowl.

The third-year sophomore backed up Sean Chambers during the program’s first 4-0 start since 1996 and replaced him as the starting quarterback after an 0-3 start to MWC play. Williams has completed 57.8% of his passes for 863 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

“Roller coaster. A lot of ups and downs,” Williams said. “Some excitement, some real legitimate frustration. But we’re just trying to cap this season off with a win. We want to send our seniors out right and send all the guys who are graduating early out right.”

As a true freshman, Williams started for an injured Chambers during UW’s win over Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

“In 2019, there was a lot of excitement, a lot of nerves for my first start,” Williams said. “There was some anxiousness about stuff. This time I feel it’s going to be another game for me. Obviously it’s a big game, but it’s just another game.”

Valladay, the Arizona Bowl most valuable player, should be in the postseason spotlight again Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes (7-6) are allowing 190.1 yards rushing per game (105th in the FBS) and giving up 35.1 points per game (119th).

“I think it’s a very important deal for us on the offensive side of the ball to create big plays and keep our defense off the field,” Valladay said. “We’re very aware they have an explosive offense, so doing our part and moving the ball down the field would be great for us.”

Kent State is fourth nationally in rushing (243.2 yards per game), eighth in total offense (480.9 ypg) and 35th in scoring (32.6 points per game).

Super senior quarterback Dustin Crum has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,941 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The Mid-American Conference player of the year is also Kent State’s second-leading rusher with 633 net yards and 11 touchdowns.

Running backs Marquez Cooper (1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Xavier Williams (812 yards and three touchdowns) will try to outduel Valladay (984 yards, five touchdowns) and Titus Swen (737 yards, seven touchdowns).

“There’s not a lot of different looks that they give, but when they do it’s coming quick,” Muma said of Kent State’s up-tempo offense. “So it’s just being able to align quickly, communicate everything I need to and make sure everyone on the defense is on the same page.”

UW defeated MAC champion Northern Illinois 45-12 on Sept. 18 in DeKalb, Illinois, and also beat Ball State (45-12) at War Memorial Stadium.

Kent State beat NIU 52-47 at home during the regular season but lost the rematch to the Huskies, 41-23, in the MAC title game.

“It gives you a good gauge of what the level of talent is because we’re not as familiar with their league as a whole,” Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said of dissecting the film of UW’s two games against MAC teams. “You see the guys who flash, and they are obviously a talented ball club.

“Since they’ve made the change at quarterback they’ve found some success, a big late-season win against Utah State, which is obviously a great quality win.”

The Golden Flashes picked up the program’s first bowl win in 2019 with a victory over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.

Kent State’s previous bowl appearances were losses in the 1954 Refrigerator Bowl (to Delaware), the 1972 Tangerine Bowl (to Tampa) and the 2012 GoDaddy Bowl (to Arkansas State).

UW is 8-8 all-time in bowl games and looking for its third consecutive bowl victory.

The MWC is off to a 2-0 start to the bowl season while the MAC is 0-3 entering Tuesday’s games.

