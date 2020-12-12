Wyoming looks to go out on a high note against 'typical' Boise State

LARAMIE — The abbreviated season is coming to a close for Wyoming, and the Cowboys would rather not have this taste in their collective mouth heading into the offseason.

Fresh off a stunning loss against previously winless New Mexico last week, UW won’t experience a winning streak this season. And if the Cowboys don’t finish the season the way they hope to this weekend, they’ll end up with a losing record for the first time since going 2-10 in 2015.

“We want to at least get to .500 and finish the season off right,” senior safety Braden Smith said. “We can’t change the past. We’ve just got to get ready, take it one day at a time with these guys and definitely finish on a high note because that’ll propel us into next season.”

In order to do that, the Cowboys (2-3, 2-3 Mountain West) will have to put together their most complete game of the season against the Mountain West’s gold standard, Boise State, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Because of cancellations against Air Force and Utah, this weekend’s regular-season finale will be just the second game the Cowboys have played at home all season.