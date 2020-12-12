Wyoming looks to go out on a high note against 'typical' Boise State

LARAMIE — The abbreviated season is coming to a close for Wyoming, and the Cowboys would rather not have this taste in their collective mouth heading into the offseason.
Fresh off a stunning loss against previously winless New Mexico last week, UW won’t experience a winning streak this season. And if the Cowboys don’t finish the season the way they hope to this weekend, they’ll end up with a losing record for the first time since going 2-10 in 2015.
“We want to at least get to .500 and finish the season off right,” senior safety Braden Smith said. “We can’t change the past. We’ve just got to get ready, take it one day at a time with these guys and definitely finish on a high note because that’ll propel us into next season.”
In order to do that, the Cowboys (2-3, 2-3 Mountain West) will have to put together their most complete game of the season against the Mountain West’s gold standard, Boise State, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. Because of cancellations against Air Force and Utah, this weekend’s regular-season finale will be just the second game the Cowboys have played at home all season.
UW has won nine in a row at the War dating back to last season, which is tied for the 10th-longest active home winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Cowboys routed Hawaii in their first home game back on Oct. 30, but UW has lost all but one of its 14 meetings with Boise State.
“A typical Boise team,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We’re excited about playing them. We’re excited about having them in Laramie. We’re also excited that we’re playing at home. War Memorial Stadium has been really, really good to the Cowboys.”
The Broncos (4-1, 4-0) come into the game fully rested after having their last two games canceled because of coronavirus-related issues. Their last game was a 40-32 win at Hawaii on Nov. 21, which kept Boise State perfect in league play.
Using a variety of motions, unbalanced formations and personnel packages, the Broncos have scored points in bunches with Hank Bachmeier and USC transfer Jack Sears behind center. Neither quarterback played in the Broncos’ only loss to BYU, but it’s Bachmeier who’s healthy and back at the controls of the Mountain West’s top scoring offense (37.7 points per game).
Bachmeier, who started all eight games he played last season as a true freshman, has completed 66% of the passes he’s attempted in the three games he’s played this season. He threw for 278 yards and a touchdown in his return to the starting lineup against Hawaii, and he’s got plenty of help.
Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas have combined for more than 800 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions in five games, but UW knows as well as anybody that where the Broncos’ receivers are before the snap isn’t necessarily where they’ll end up. Boise State particularly likes to use Shakir in a variety of ways, including pre-snap motions and even lining him up in the backfield.
Running back Andrew Van Buren leads the Broncos in rushing with 277 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, but Shakir, who’s rushed for touchdowns in Boise State’s previous two matchups with UW, is averaging more than 10 yards a carry. Keeping track of where the Broncos’ playmakers are before the snap and adjusting accordingly will be crucial if UW wants to limit Boise State’s explosive plays.
“If you don’t make the right call or you’ve got your eyes in the wrong place, it’s a touchdown” Smith said. “We’ve just got to take it one play at a time, read the formations, make the right calls, communicate with everybody and make sure everybody is on the same page.”
The Cowboys will also have to be locked in on special teams against one of the nation’s most explosive kick return games, but UW is almost certainly going to have to be more productive offensively than it was last week in order to keep up with the Broncos.
Exactly who the Cowboys will have available to help with that is unclear.
Quarterback Levi Williams (shoulder) and running back Xazavian Valladay (leg) both practiced this week. Bohl said Valladay, who didn’t play last week, should be available in some capacity Saturday, but there was less certainty from Bohl on the status of Williams, who’s started UW’s last four games.
If Williams can’t go, the Cowboys would turn to true freshman Gavin Beerup, who played the Cowboys’ final two series last week once Williams was injured. Trey Smith has filled in nicely for Valladay with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, but regardless who’s behind center, the running game will need more help than it’s gotten lately from the passing game.
UW has completed just 41.9% of its passes the last two games and averaged 95 passing yards during that span, which has contributed to the Cowboys’ inability to sustain drives. The offense is 104th nationally in third-down conversion rate this season at just 34%, and it won’t get any easier against a Boise State defense that’s allowing opponents to convert just 29% of the time.
“We’ve got to improve in that area.,” Bohl said. “I look at the numbers, and I didn’t know we were 104th. That sounds more depressing than even 1 of 11 (on third down against New Mexico), but nonetheless that’s where we’re at. We’ve got an opportunity this week to get better at that.”
The Cowboys will need to be significantly better across the board in order to give themselves a real chance to go out a winner.
