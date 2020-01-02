Wyoming loses head football strength coach to Kansas

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl will have to find another director for the Cowboys' strength and conditioning program.

Ben Iannacchione, who has served as the director of the football program's strength and conditioning program for the past two years, has been hired as the director of sports performance at Kansas, the school announced Thursday. Iannacchione was also the director of sports performance for Wyoming's entire athletic department.

Iannacchione will be reunited with Kansas coach Les Miles, whom he worked for at LSU as the Tigers' associate strength and conditioning coach before being hired at Wyoming in January 2018.

"I am excited to welcome Ben and his family to Kansas," Miles said in a statement. "I certainly enjoyed my time working with him in the past and look forward to reuniting as we continue to move our program forward."