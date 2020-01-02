Wyoming loses head football strength coach to Kansas

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl will have to find another director for the Cowboys' strength and conditioning program.
Ben Iannacchione, who has served as the director of the football program's strength and conditioning program for the past two years, has been hired as the director of sports performance at Kansas, the school announced Thursday. Iannacchione was also the director of sports performance for Wyoming's entire athletic department.
Iannacchione will be reunited with Kansas coach Les Miles, whom he worked for at LSU as the Tigers' associate strength and conditioning coach before being hired at Wyoming in January 2018.
"I am excited to welcome Ben and his family to Kansas," Miles said in a statement. "I certainly enjoyed my time working with him in the past and look forward to reuniting as we continue to move our program forward."
Working under one of the nation's most respected strength coaches for two seasons at LSU in Tommy Moffitt, Iannacchione is highly thought of in the profession. He was the head strength coach at Youngstown State in 2015 before arriving at LSU, where Iannacchione helped train Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent most of this past offseason training with Iannacchione in Laramie.
With Iannacchione overseeing the training of Wyoming's players, the Cowboys have been one of the more stout teams in the Mountain West up front. Wyoming has ranked in the top 40 nationally in rushing offense and in the top 25 against the run each of the last two seasons. The Cowboys finished 11th in both rush defense and total defense this season.
Now Iannacchione will be training athletes in the Big 12.
"I am blessed to have the opportunity to come to a school like Kansas and work with Coach Miles again," Iannacchione said in a statement. "It is truly an honor to be a member of his staff."
