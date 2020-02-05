Wyoming may have found Cooper Rothe's replacement in Ivy League transfer

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said the biggest positional needs for the Cowboys during the traditional signing period were receiver, cornerback and tight end.

Wyoming also has a glaring vacancy on special teams with Cooper Rothe out of eligibility, something the Cowboys went to the transfer market to address.

The Cowboys got a verbal commitment from Cornell graduate transfer kicker Nickolas Null on Wednesday. Null announced his commitment on Twitter and later told the Star-Tribune he had sent a signed National Letter of Intent to the school, though Wyoming had not officially announced Null’s signing as of Wednesday night.

Like all college football coaches, Bohl is forbidden by NCAA rules to talk about specific recruits that have yet to sign. But Bohl acknowledged during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he’s still recruiting to the Cowboys’ 2020 signing class, which is up to 24 signees pending Null’s addition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve got one scholarship left, and I think we’ll make an announcement on that at a future date here,” Bohl said.