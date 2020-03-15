Wyoming moves on with some old, new faces at tight end

LARAMIE -- It’s not the most glamorous position, but in Wyoming’s pro-style offense, tight end is an important one nonetheless.
And despite a good amount of turnover in the last couple of years, the Cowboys still have depth there.
Last offseason, it was Austin Fort and Tyree Mayfield that UW lost to NFL training camps. Now Casper native Josh Harshman has exhausted his eligibility after topping the depth chart as a fifth-year senior.
But the Cowboys still have experienced tight ends on the roster who will be asked to take on more prominent roles entering the spring. Redshirt freshman Jackson Marcotte caught nine passes for 127 yards and two scores as Harshman’s primary backup last season. Nate Weinman, who will be a junior this fall, is also back and healthy after playing with a broken thumb that limited his effectiveness for most of last season.
Treyton Welch also got his feet wet as a true freshman, playing in eight games last season. Sheridan native Parker Christensen, a running back in high school, made the switch to tight end after signing with the Cowboys last year and will go through his first spring after redshirting last season.
UW also inked a pair of tight ends in its most recent signing class, and one of them is already on campus. Junior college signee Colin O’Brien will go through spring practice as an early enrollee, adding more size to a position that’s already got plenty of it.
You have free articles remaining.
At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, O’Brien is the third scholarship tight end that’s at least that tall and at least that heavy. But the former quarterback has the kind of athleticism and physicality that made him the No. 7-ranked junior college tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and could allow him to push immediately for Harshman’s old spot atop the depth chart.
“What really caught our eye with Colin was his size, athleticism and really his raw upside as a football player,” UW recruiting director Ian McGrew said after O’Brien signed with the Cowboys in February. “We think he’s got a bright future, and the sky is the limit.”
Physicality is a necessity for UW’s tight ends in an offense that’s attempted the second-most rushes in the Mountain West over the last two seasons. But regardless of who wins the starting job, the Cowboys will often have two or three of them on the field at the same time in their multiple-tight end sets.
And they won’t be out there just to block.
Whether it’s been Jacob Hollister, Fort, Mayfield or Harshman, UW’s tight ends have been active participants in the passing game in recent years. Hollister, now with the Seattle Seahawks, has been the most productive pass-catcher at the position in Craig Bohl’s six-year tenure with 870 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in his final two seasons with the Cowboys, but Fort and Mayfield combined for more than 28 percent of UW’s receiving yards in 2018.
Last season, Harshman was third on the team in catches (20) and yards (264). He combined with Marcotte for 36.3 percent of the Cowboys’ touchdown receptions.
Some are old. Some are new. But there are still plenty of viable options for UW at the position.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter