Wyoming moves on with some old, new faces at tight end

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, O’Brien is the third scholarship tight end that’s at least that tall and at least that heavy. But the former quarterback has the kind of athleticism and physicality that made him the No. 7-ranked junior college tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and could allow him to push immediately for Harshman’s old spot atop the depth chart.

“What really caught our eye with Colin was his size, athleticism and really his raw upside as a football player,” UW recruiting director Ian McGrew said after O’Brien signed with the Cowboys in February. “We think he’s got a bright future, and the sky is the limit.”

Physicality is a necessity for UW’s tight ends in an offense that’s attempted the second-most rushes in the Mountain West over the last two seasons. But regardless of who wins the starting job, the Cowboys will often have two or three of them on the field at the same time in their multiple-tight end sets.

And they won’t be out there just to block.