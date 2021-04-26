Wyoming native Caleb Driskill impressing at fullback

UW won’t always have a fullback on the field. Certain personnel groupings may call for an extra receiver or multiple tight ends. Sheridan native Parker Christensen, who moved to the top of the depth chart at the position by the end of last season, could also line up there as a hybrid fullback/H-back depending on the situation.

But when the Cowboys need a lead blocker in the run game, Driskill could very well fit the bill.

“He’s a Cowboy tough guy,” Polasek said. “I think that kid is going to carve out a role for us. I see him being a part of what we do obviously. We’re going to be a team that wants to run the football.”

Cross-training up front

After the amount of attrition UW’s defensive line experienced last fall, the Cowboys are preparing for anything up front.

Sophomore Cole Godbout is back at nose tackle this spring after starting five games there last season, but he said he’s also been repping at defensive tackle in case he’s needed there at some point. And he’s not the only one.

“All of us have been cross-training this year just so if one of us goes down, we’re able to play both positions,” Godbout said.