Wyoming navigates challenges -- and reaps some benefits -- of recruiting amid a pandemic

The in-person visit sealed the deal, but Barnhart has lost count of the number of texts, phone calls and Zoom meetings he had with UW’s coaches in the months preceding it. If not for that effort, the Cowboys may have lost Barnhart to Central Arkansas or Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“It was almost every day if not every other day that one of them was calling me to check in or texting me to see what I’ve been doing,” Barnhart said. “(The relationship) started off pretty early, but then it just kept building and building. It’s been awesome.”

There have been other positives that have come from a challenging situation.

Since UW doesn’t have any seniors on its basketball roster this season, Barnhart is one of just two recruits Linder could sign for next season without exceeding the NCAA’s 13-scholarship limit. A much smaller class than usual coupled with no recruiting trips has given Linder more time to focus on his current players as UW tries to turn things around after back-to-back single-digit win seasons.