Wyoming navigates challenges -- and reaps some benefits -- of recruiting amid a pandemic

LARAMIE — It all sounded good to Nate Barnhart.
He heard how he would fit into the future plans of Wyoming’s men’s basketball program through phone conversations with Jeff Linder and other members of the Cowboys’ coaching staff. With the help of modern technology, he’d even gotten a virtual peek inside the athletic facilities he would utilize if he chose to continue his basketball career at UW.
But the Cowboys’ top frontcourt target wasn’t going to pull the trigger on a commitment without seeing as much as he could in person.
“I really wanted to do that,” Barnhart told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview.
So, on the third Saturday in October, the 7-footer and his family made the 700-mile drive from their home in De Soto, Kansas, to visit UW’s campus. Barnhart went on a campus tour with university admissions, got a look at the Cowboys’ state-of-the-art High Altitude Performance Center and, by sheer luck, popped into the Arena-Auditorium to see where he might be playing one day.
“Fortunately the doors were open to go into the Arena-Auditorium, so we got to walk in there and not really see much of it but as much as we could,” Barnhart said.
But there was one glaring omission from Barnhart’s weekend visit: Face-to-face communication with UW’s coaches. A coaching staff not meeting with a recruit in person during a visit is a scenario that’s hard to fathom under normal circumstances, but there’s nothing normal about recruiting during a pandemic.
“It was really strange,” Barnhart said.
College coaches aren’t allowed to meet with recruits in person, and it’s been that way for months. When the coronavirus outbreak began in March, the NCAA implemented a recruiting “dead period,” which forbids any kind of face-to-face contact with prospective student-athletes and their parents. College sports’ governing body has extended the dead period through the end of the year.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar nationally, the NCAA is reportedly looking at another extension of the basketball and football dead periods through at least mid-April of next year. Whether they like it or not, teams are having to get used to changes in the way they approach the lifeblood of their programs.
“Really in the spring when they canceled coaches being able to go on the road and go into schools, that’s kind of really when it hit me that it’s going to be a lot different,” said Ian McGrew, UW’s director of football recruiting.
Going virtual
Lengthy virtual tours of UW’s campus and athletic facilities over Zoom have taken the place of official visits, which have helped Linder sign a combined nine players in two recruiting classes since taking over as UW’s basketball coach in March despite not being able to set foot in recruits’ homes. UW will start signing its first football recruiting class amid the pandemic in December.
But the restrictions have impacted the Cowboys’ ability to evaluate many of their targets, particularly seniors that UW’s coaches have yet to see play in person. UW football coach Craig Bohl and many of his assistants usually spend Friday nights in the fall traveling to high school games, but since the dead period covers in-person evaluations, that’s not happening this year.
“We’re a senior eval team,” Bohl said. “A lot of schools go by the recruiting services, and they’ll go who else is recruiting who and how many stars a guy has. So many guys, I think, change between their junior and senior year. Not only I, but our staff does. So the No. 1 challenge we’ve had is we have not been able to go out.”
Like many schools, UW is relying on the internet more than usual to help keep track of recruits on and off the field. Not a day goes by without McGrew combing through JumpForward, an online recruiting database where colleges can access personal information and academic transcripts as well as keep notes on prospective student-athletes.
And since Bohl and his staff can’t watch recruits play in person, UW’s recruiting department pulls up game film on Hudl, an online video platform, to piece together all-encompassing clips for coaches to dissect.
“We don’t watch highlights,” McGrew said. “We do cut-ups, so we take out the good plays, the bad plays and the ugly plays with everything else and do a cutup of that guy to try to determine what kind of a player he is. And then on top of that, obviously you have the background info because you have to account for what their academics are like. So that’s kind of how we are identifying senior prospects.”
But not every recruit has senior tape to evaluate.
More than 10 states, including some that factor significantly into UW’s recruiting footprint, have postponed their high football seasons until at least the spring as a result of local guidelines and public health orders in place. California and Illinois, which are home to 30 players on UW’s current roster, are among those not playing this fall, making for a more challenging evaluation of seniors in those states.
But that doesn’t mean UW is removing those players from their recruiting board. Of the Cowboys’ nine verbal commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle, three hail from states without a fall season.
“A lot of that is going to be determined off their junior film,” McGrew said. “There have been some that have put together a summer workout or put together some practice film. A large part of that is you’re just going off what you do know about that prospect as far as their character, work ethic and what their grades look like. You’re just saying that you feel good about his fit here.”
Said Bohl, “That’s a big, big part of our M.O. We dig. We like to think we do a really good job researching our players whether that’s through video tape, on campus and things like that.”
The gameday atmosphere inside War Memorial Stadium is another recruiting tool the Cowboys have lost this year. McGrew said the recruiting department has looked into ways to try to replicate the experience virtually for prospects, but with no tailgating outside the stadium and attendance inside limited to 7,000 fans for home games, it won’t be nearly the same.
“I think we’ve got a great gameday atmosphere,” McGrew said. “They’re not going to get to experience that.”
Unlimited talk and text
All of this has put more of an emphasis on communication between coaches and prospects to develop those relationships during the process. One restriction the NCAA has lifted during the extended dead period is the number of times schools can call recruits each week. Whether via Zoom, FaceTime or over the phone, coaches are now allowed to contact them as much as they want.
In Barnhart’s case, Linder and the rest of UW’s basketball coaches weren’t shy about showing him just how much of a priority he was for them, which ultimately helped the Cowboys land their guy. Barnhart verbally committed to UW the day he returned home from that impromptu visit and signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday as part of their 2021 recruiting class.
The in-person visit sealed the deal, but Barnhart has lost count of the number of texts, phone calls and Zoom meetings he had with UW’s coaches in the months preceding it. If not for that effort, the Cowboys may have lost Barnhart to Central Arkansas or Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“It was almost every day if not every other day that one of them was calling me to check in or texting me to see what I’ve been doing,” Barnhart said. “(The relationship) started off pretty early, but then it just kept building and building. It’s been awesome.”
There have been other positives that have come from a challenging situation.
Since UW doesn’t have any seniors on its basketball roster this season, Barnhart is one of just two recruits Linder could sign for next season without exceeding the NCAA’s 13-scholarship limit. A much smaller class than usual coupled with no recruiting trips has given Linder more time to focus on his current players as UW tries to turn things around after back-to-back single-digit win seasons.
“I’m really excited about the guys I was able to keep in the program and really excited about the freshmen we have,” Linder said. “If we can continue to get them better, that ultimately is going to allow us to take the next step as a program. So in some ways not having to go out and recruit a bunch right now is probably the best thing for our program moving forward because we have to develop the guys that are in our program right now, especially knowing that we have so many young players.”
Even when coaches are able to speak to prospects in person again, Zoom isn’t likely to disappear completely. McGrew said the current recruiting climate has helped UW’s football program realize the value video conferences have in making a more personal connection with recruits to the point they may be preferred to phone calls in the future.
“I have a feeling that might be utilized maybe not as much as it is right now, but I think it helps for recruits to be able to see the coaches’ face,” McGrew said. “You just pick up more whenever you see somebody. You pick up on who they are and how you feel about them whenever you’re able to have a Zoom conversation with them as opposed to just maybe over the phone.”
Right now, it’s one of the only tools UW has to try to navigate a recruiting period unlike any other.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.