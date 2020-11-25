Wyoming-New Mexico football game time changed

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's game at New Mexico on Dec. 5 will start later than originally scheduled.

The game, which was initially set for a 5 p.m. MT kick, will start at 8:30 p.m. MT. CBS Sports Network will still televise the game, but because of new COVID-19 guidelines in California that include a 10 p.m. curfew, Colorado State's game at San Diego State has been moved to the network's earlier time slot.

The UW-New Mexico game is set to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, which would be the Cowboys' second straight game in Vegas. Because of public health orders in New Mexico preventing New Mexico from playing or practicing in the state, the Lobos have relocated to Las Vegas.

UW is scheduled to play UNLV on Friday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

