 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming-New Mexico game time changed
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming-New Mexico game time changed

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay is unable to break past New Mexico's Johnny Hernandez after a run on Oct. 19, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. 

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's game at New Mexico on Dec. 5 will start later than originally scheduled.

The game, which was initially set for a 5 p.m. MT kick, will start at 8:30 p.m. MT. CBS Sports Network will still televise the game, but because of new COVID-19 guidelines in California that include a 10 p.m. curfew, Colorado State's game at San Diego State has been moved to the network's earlier time slot.

The UW-New Mexico game is set to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, which would be the Cowboys' second straight game in Vegas. Because of public health orders in New Mexico preventing New Mexico from playing or practicing in the state, the Lobos have relocated to Las Vegas.

UW is scheduled to play UNLV on Friday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News