Wyoming O-line faces another challenge vs. veteran San Jose State defense

LARAMIE – Frank Crum has been a large fixture on Wyoming’s offensive line for four seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound junior was temporarily moved to the sideline against Air Force two weeks ago.

Crum, who did not play in the Mountain West opener while going through concussion protocol following a hit to the head against Northern Colorado, tried to serve as an extra assistant coach on that memorable night.

“I definitely had to look inside to see how I could still be adding to this team,” Crum said. “The reality was I couldn’t do it on the field. I still wanted to be a good teammate and transferred to a guy who could be a supporter on the sideline.

"Also, through the week I was helping out Caden Barnett, who was filling my spot at the time. If he had any questions or little things, nuances he wanted to know throughout the game, I could help him.”

Barnett filled in seamlessly at the right tackle spot and the Cowboys (3-2, 1-0 MW) squeezed out a 17-14 win over the Falcons.

Crum and his offensive line mates will have to perform just as well when UW hosts San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Spartans (2-1) feature MW preseason co-defensive player of the year Caden Hall and 2021 all-MW first team selection Viliami Fehoko at the defensive end spots.

San Jose State enters its conference opener 19th in the FBS in points allowed (15.7 per game) and 37th in yards allowed (324.7 per game).

“I remember a lot of those guys from last year,” Crum said. “I have a relationship with those guys on the field. We interacted all last year. They’re big guys, physical guys. At the D-end spot they’re big, but they’re also fast, which isn’t always the case.

"It will be a challenge on the edge for us. I don’t think it’s something we can’t control, me and Big E (left tackle Eric Abojei).”

Crum returned to the lineup last week and made his 28th career start during UW’s 38-34 loss at No. 19 BYU.

The Pokes only averaged 4.6 yards per play (278 total yards) on 61 snaps while the Cougars averaged 8.3 yards per play (525 total yards) on 63 snaps.

“Physically up front, in the trenches, I don’t feel like we got beat up in there,” Crum said. “There were a lot of opportunities to take the reins during that game. Execution could have been higher.”

Crum and Abojei will have difficult assignments protecting quarterback Andrew Peasley from SJSU’s edge rushers. UW will likely try to control the game on the ground against a defense that ranks 83rd in rushing yards allowed (155 ypg).

Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely combined for 111 yards on 25 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) against BYU. Peasley finished 14-for-27 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought the dudes were focused and we were moving the ball pretty well,” Peasley said. “It was 10-7 before the half and they came down and scored and had a good drive. We lost a little momentum coming out of half. I had a few errors and I think that cost us momentum. …

“We were all locked in. I think (BYU) is a good football team, too. You almost have to play perfect to be in that thing.”

The Cowboys, who opened the 2022 campaign with a Week 0 loss at Illinois, are 3-0 at home and have played two more games than the Spartans.

SJSU, which enters the game as a 3-point road favorite, lost 24-16 at Auburn and bounced back with a 34-6 smothering of Western Michigan following an open date.

The motivation for both teams should be extremely high considering the MW race is wide open with preseason division favorites Boise State (Mountain) and Fresno State (West) off to shaky early starts.

The Pokes also own the head-to-head tiebreaker on Air Force, which could be favored in the rest of its games.

“Winning the conference, we don’t want to look too far into the future, but that’s our goal at hand here,” Crum said. “Now that’s all we have left, there’s no more preseason. So these games matter. A favorite quote of mine from Coach Bohl is the price of poker goes up. These are must-win games for us now, especially this week.”