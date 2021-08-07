Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek wants QBs to be "the CEO of the offense"

Entering his first fall camp as the University of Wyoming offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Tim Polasek has made it clear he wants UW signal-callers Sean Chambers and Levi Williams to develop a business-like approach to the game.

“Obviously, we have ownership as a coaching staff to put the players in the best position to make plays and to have a successful offense,” Polasek said Friday after the Cowboys’ first practice of fall camp. “Ultimately we’re trying to get the quarterbacks to understand that in the run game and the pass game they are the CEO of the offense. Good businesses find a way to take a profit every day. Good offenses take a profit on every play.”

Putting the offense in the hands of Chambers and Williams is nothing new for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers enters his third season as the projected starter – he got the nod over Williams at the end of spring ball – but has yet to complete a season because of injuries. Last year he fractured his left leg on the third play from scrimmage in the season opener at Nevada. He had a similar injury to his right leg in 2018 and his 2019 season ended prematurely because of a knee injury.

But the sophomore entered fall camp with a clean bill of health and a desire to end the season the same way.