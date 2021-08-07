Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek wants QBs to be "the CEO of the offense"

Entering his first fall camp as the University of Wyoming offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Tim Polasek has made it clear he wants UW signal-callers Sean Chambers and Levi Williams to develop a business-like approach to the game.
“Obviously, we have ownership as a coaching staff to put the players in the best position to make plays and to have a successful offense,” Polasek said Friday after the Cowboys’ first practice of fall camp. “Ultimately we’re trying to get the quarterbacks to understand that in the run game and the pass game they are the CEO of the offense. Good businesses find a way to take a profit every day. Good offenses take a profit on every play.”
Putting the offense in the hands of Chambers and Williams is nothing new for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers enters his third season as the projected starter – he got the nod over Williams at the end of spring ball – but has yet to complete a season because of injuries. Last year he fractured his left leg on the third play from scrimmage in the season opener at Nevada. He had a similar injury to his right leg in 2018 and his 2019 season ended prematurely because of a knee injury.
But the sophomore entered fall camp with a clean bill of health and a desire to end the season the same way.
“This time the rehab was tougher, I’m not going to lie,” Chambers admitted during Friday’s media day. “What I do with my rehab is try to separate rehab and football. I tried to get healthy again and then I could integrate football back into it. First and foremost was just to get healthy again and then walk and then run. I knew the football stuff would come.
“If you try to rush back your footwork isn’t there and you can mess everything up,” he added. “You don’t want to rush things, but you want to get back in a timely manner, so it’s kind of a tricky balance you have to find.”
When healthy, Chambers has been productive. He’s 9-3 as a starter and has accounted for 2,081 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The 6-5, 224-pound Williams came on in relief of Chambers last season, starting the final five games despite injuring his shoulder in UW’s second game. He also got the start in the 2019 Arizona Bowl, leading UW to a 38-17 victory over Georgia State.
“Last season I dislocated my shoulder so I wasn’t able to do a lot past the Hawaii game,” Williams said. “I pushed through it during the season and then it was about a month and a half where I worked on strengthening the little muscles again and getting them back in place. Even in the spring there were a lot of bad habits that I developed from playing with a bad shoulder. But I’m feeling 100 percent and I’m just trying to stay healthy.”
While staying healthy is the primary concern for both Chambers and Williams, their ability to be more accurate in the passing game isn’t far behind. Outside of 2018, when Chambers completed 15 of 25 passes in four games, neither quarterback has completed more than 50% of their passes in a season. There’s no denying that both are more-than-capable running threats — Chambers has rushed for 894 yards and 12 TDs while Williams has rushed for 281 yards and eight scores — but UW already has a solid one-two punch in the running game with All-Mountain West running back Xazavian Valladay and backup Trey Smith.
So for the Cowboys to reach their full potential offensively, it falls on Chambers and Williams to be better in the passing game.
None of that is news to Polasek, who spent the last four seasons as the offensive line coach at Iowa but spent the three seasons prior as the offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision power North Dakota State.
“The thing that excites you about both guys is that they’re both capable athletes and they both have strong-enough arms,” he said. “It’s just really going to come down to can we become an accurate offense? Can we be efficient and make the makeables in the pass game? We have to be able to do that for us to reach our potential.”
Both quarterbacks said they took steps in the offseason to improve their accuracy.
“One of the things was just getting my feet right,” Chambers stated. “Making sure I was calm and not pitter-pattering back there and being in a panic. That was a huge deal. And then learning the playbook so I know where I’m going to go with the ball even before the play starts, or at least having a good idea.”
Added Williams: “I worked on my strength, my accuracy and my consistency. There were a lot of times in the past where I didn’t really know what was going on and I didn’t have the answers for it. But this summer if I made a bad throw I could fix it immediately.”
Head coach Craig Bohl and Polasek both commented after Friday’s first practice on how impressed they were with what they saw from both Chambers and Williams.
“I don’t know if anything that we’ve done has necessarily been a part of that improvement that I saw today,” Polasek said. “I think they’ve done a good job of taking ownership and getting better this summer. I was most excited to come out here today and see, ‘OK, have they put some work in?’ One practice in and we were halfway through the tape and it appears that they did some work.”
Obviously, games aren’t won on the first day of fall practice. But Polasek believes that if Chambers and Williams can fully grasp the offensive business model the coaches are entrusting them with, the Cowboys will be a tough team to beat.
“It’s really important for us that they understand they have complete ownership of the run game,” Polasek said. “Any negative run, outside of an O-line of a fullback bust is on them. We have to be profitable on every run play we’re calling.
“And then in the pass plays, if they don’t like something they have to be able to check down to get to another outlet that might be a smaller profit than we originally thought we could get. But that’s OK. Take a profit, keep the chains moving and don’t turn it over.”
