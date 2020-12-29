Wyoming offensive line coach Bart Miller is leaving Cowboys for Illinois

Bart Miller, who spent the last two seasons as Wyoming's offensive line coach, will take over as the O-line coach at Illinois it was announced Tuesday.

Miller, who also served as the Cowboys' run-game coordinator this past season, was in charge of a rushing attack that finished second in the Mountain West the past two years and was No. 19 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020. Wyoming averaged 219.5 rushing yards per game -- the Cowboys' highest average in Craig Bohl's seven-year tenure -- this season.

This will be Miller's second stint under new Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. Miller previously served as the O-line coach under Bielema at Wisconsin in 2012, when the Badgers won the Big Ten and averaged 236.4 rushing yards per game.

"Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men," Bielema said in a release. "As a young coach I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title. ... We are very excited to have Bart join our Illini family."

