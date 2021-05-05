Wyoming offensive lineman Alonzo Velazquez makes yet another return from 'freak' injury

Velazquez has returned to the practice field this spring, though the 6-foot-6, 313-pounder admitted to being frustrated with an injury bug that’s taken several bites out of him throughout his time at UW, limiting him to just 24 games the last four seasons. The year after that first knee injury, Velazquez suffered a torn meniscus that forced him to miss five games during the 2019 season.

Velazquez’s tough luck in the injury department is similar to that of one of his teammates, quarterback Sean Chambers, who admitted earlier this year that he briefly thought about giving up football after sustaining three season-ending injuries in as many seasons. Velazquez said he had similar discussions with his family.

But a life without football? That’s not something Velazquez wants to experience any sooner than he has to. As long as he felt like his body could still physically hold up, Velazquez said he wanted to keep that bond intact.