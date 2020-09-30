Wyoming offensive lineman Alonzo Velazquez out with shoulder injury

‘Good start’ in pads

Wednesday marked UW’s fifth practice of fall camp and the first in full pads.

Bohl singled out quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, who “really threw the ball well,” he said. Bohl praised some of the plays made by UW’s receivers, particularly senior Ayden Eberhardt, whom he said made a couple of impressive catches.

Bohl also made mention of the progress he said he’s seen from some of the Cowboys’ interior defensive linemen. Specifically, Bohl noted the play of sophomore nose tackle Cole Godbout, junior defensive tackle Victor Jones and true freshman Caleb Robinson -- all of whom are likely to be counted on heavily this fall now that fellow interior linemen Mario Mora and Claude Cole have opted out of this season because of COVID-19 medical concerns.

“A really good start with pads,” Bohl said.

Embracing the limit

Earlier this week, UW announced 7,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Cowboys’ first home game, though UW is still waiting on the Mountain West to release the revised eight-game, conference-only schedule for each team.