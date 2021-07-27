 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming offensive lineman Keegan Cryder named to Outland Trophy Watch List
0 Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming offensive lineman Keegan Cryder named to Outland Trophy Watch List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keegan Cryder

Wyoming center Keegan Cryder gets ready to snap the ball in the Cowboys' game against Colorado State last season at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

University of Wyoming football center Keegan Cryder was one of 80 returning interior linemen named to the 2021 Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The annual award is presented to the nation's outstanding interior lineman at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior earned All-Mountain West first-team honors last season as he anchored an offensive line that averaged 219.5 rushing yards per game to lead the MW and finish No. 14 nationally.

Cryder enters this season having started 31 consecutive games. He was a second-team All-MW selection in 2019 and last week was named to the preseason all-conference team.

The Cowboys open the 2021 campaign against Montana State on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.

+1 
Keegan Cryder 2021 headshot

Cryder
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News