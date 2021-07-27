Wyoming offensive lineman Keegan Cryder named to Outland Trophy Watch List

University of Wyoming football center Keegan Cryder was one of 80 returning interior linemen named to the 2021 Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The annual award is presented to the nation's outstanding interior lineman at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior earned All-Mountain West first-team honors last season as he anchored an offensive line that averaged 219.5 rushing yards per game to lead the MW and finish No. 14 nationally.

Cryder enters this season having started 31 consecutive games. He was a second-team All-MW selection in 2019 and last week was named to the preseason all-conference team.

The Cowboys open the 2021 campaign against Montana State on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium.

