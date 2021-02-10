Wyoming officially tabs Tim Polasek as OC, completes staff with former Mountain West assistant

"I can’t wait to get to Laramie to see the first-class facilities and meet everyone in the program. I’m excited to get to work with the staff and players. It’s going to be important that we have a strong connection, communicate at a high level and challenge each other daily."

Frazier hired as OL coach

Bohl has filled the final vacancy on his coaching staff with the addition of Derek Frazier as offensive line coach. Frazier comes to UW from the NFL, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Jets.

"Derek enjoys a great national reputation and has coached at both the collegiate and professional levels," Bohl said in a statement. "There is no doubt he is going to do an excellent job moving our offensive line forward as we continue to make great progress with our offense this offseason."

Frazier also has experience coaching in the Mountain West. A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Frazier was Fresno State's offensive line coach from 2006-11 and served in the same role at Colorado State from 2012-14.

His father, Tom Frazier, played at UW, where he was a co-captain on the Cowboys' 1966 Sun Bowl team.

Frazier replaces AJ Blazek, who was originally hired as UW's offensive line coach in early January once Bart Miller left for Illinois. But Blazek spent less than a month on the job before leaving to join Clark Lea's staff at Vanderbilt.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.