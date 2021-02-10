Wyoming officially tabs Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under Polasek’s direction in 2015, NDSU’s offense, led by future first-round NFL draft pick Carson Wentz, racked up more than 432 yards per game as the Bison won their fourth straight Football Championship Subdivision title. NDSU ran for 235.2 yards per game that season and ranked third in the FCS in first downs and fifth in third-down conversion rate.

Polasek's most recent season as an offensive coordinator was 2016 before he left to join Kirk Ferentz's staff at Iowa. He made a pit stop at Northern Illinois in 2013 and also spent three seasons as an assistant at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he served as passing game coordinator from 2003-04.

A native of Wisconsin, Polaskek was a quarterback during his playing days at Concordia University, where he still holds school passing records.

Three of Polasek's offensive linemen at Iowa this past season earned all-Big Ten honors. Center Tyler Linderbaum and tackle Alaric Jackson were both first-team selections while Cole Banwart was a second-team pick. Linderbaum was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is annually awarded to college football's top center.