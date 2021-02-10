Wyoming officially tabs Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's reunion with Tim Polasek is official.
Wyoming's football program announced Polasek as its new offensive coordinator Wednesday, a day after the move was reportedly expected to happen. Polasek replaces Brent Vigen, who was hired as Montana State's head coach Monday.
"We’re excited about welcoming Tim Polasek to the Cowboy family," Bohl said in a statement. "His experience coaching on the offensive side of the football is going to add great value as we continue to re-engineer and improve our offense going into the 2021 season."
Polasek spent the previous four seasons as Iowa's offensive line coach but coached under Bohl when the latter was the head coach at North Dakota State. Polasek coached running backs, fullbacks and tight ends for Bohl from 2006-12 before eventually serving as the Bison's offensive coordinator for three seasons.
"To reunite with Coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special," Polasek said in a statement. "A long time ago, Coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style. I will do everything I can to help him continue his success with Cowboy football."
Under Polasek’s direction in 2015, NDSU’s offense, led by future first-round NFL draft pick Carson Wentz, racked up more than 432 yards per game as the Bison won their fourth straight Football Championship Subdivision title. NDSU ran for 235.2 yards per game that season and ranked third in the FCS in first downs and fifth in third-down conversion rate.
Polasek's most recent season as an offensive coordinator was 2016 before he left to join Kirk Ferentz's staff at Iowa. He made a pit stop at Northern Illinois in 2013 and also spent three seasons as an assistant at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he served as passing game coordinator from 2003-04.
A native of Wisconsin, Polaskek was a quarterback during his playing days at Concordia University, where he still holds school passing records.
Three of Polasek's offensive linemen at Iowa this past season earned all-Big Ten honors. Center Tyler Linderbaum and tackle Alaric Jackson were both first-team selections while Cole Banwart was a second-team pick. Linderbaum was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which is annually awarded to college football's top center.
"I would like to thank all of my former players for accepting me and allowing me to help them achieve success and reach their full potential," Polasek said. "They all hold a special place in my heart. Their improvements, their journeys and their accomplishments are truly why I love coaching football.
"I can’t wait to get to Laramie to see the first-class facilities and meet everyone in the program. I’m excited to get to work with the staff and players. It’s going to be important that we have a strong connection, communicate at a high level and challenge each other daily."
