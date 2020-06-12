Wyoming on board with NCAA's six-week preseason football proposal

Student-athletes nationwide, including those at UW, have started returning to their respective campuses to participate in workouts this month, but for now, those workouts are strictly voluntary. Strength and conditioning staffers can supervise the workouts, but football coaches can’t lead or instruct.

The NCAA’s proposed plan for required activities assumes COVID-19 policies at the state and local levels are being taken into account by each of its member institutions. UW announced earlier this week that all 166 of the novel coronavirus test results it has received from the first wave of student-athletes and select staff members came back negative, though some schools, including fellow Mountain West member Boise State, have reported some positive cases.

But if teams want to start their seasons on time, UW athletic director Tom Burman said the proposal “makes sense to me” as the next step in the process.

"At some point, we need to go back to mandatory and a more structured and required (plan),” Burman said. “Otherwise, we’re not going to be ready for competition. It’s not just about is our football team good? It’s about are they safe? Football requires some things to happen both physically and mentally over a few weeks prior to the season that if you don’t go through those, you’re probably at risk for an injury. So at some point, we’re going to have to go back to preparing these kids for football, and the coaches believe that takes about six weeks."

