Wyoming on board with NCAA's six-week preseason football proposal

LARAMIE -- Even in the face of uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has maintained his belief that the Cowboys getting a full 12-game schedule in this fall is realistic.
A preseason calendar drawn up by the NCAA has seemingly given some credence to Bohl’s opinion.
The Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday announced it has finalized a six-week preseason practice plan leading up to the start of most teams’ seasons on Sept. 5. The proposal, which will be recommended to the Division I Council for approval Wednesday, will allow for required summer activities from July 24 through Aug. 6 before teams begin preseason camp Aug. 7.
Student-athletes may also be required to take part in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review (no more than two hours per week) from July 13-23 under the proposal, but that would increase to up to 20 hours of required athletics-related activities per week beginning July 24, six of which could be spent doing walk-throughs with a football.
Up to six hours per week during that time could be used for meetings, which includes film study, team meetings and position meetings. Student-athletes are required to have at least two days off during that two-week period.
"This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” committee chair Shane Lyons said in a statement. "Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing."
The dates would be moved up a week for teams who begin their season in Week Zero (Aug. 29). UW is scheduled to begin its season the following week against Weber State at War Memorial Stadium.
A member of the Division I Football Competition Committee, Bohl has been privy to some of the national conversations regarding plans to safely get student-athletes back on campus. He recently hinted that this kind of proposal might be coming when he said four-, six- and eight-week models were all being discussed as possible timeframes to get football players adequately prepared for the season.
“Some of it comes down to the region of the country, but I believe the needle is moving to opening up the season when you can if the opponents you are playing are in that position as opposed to saying, ‘OK, let’s just not have a non-conference and play conference games,” Bohl told the Star-Tribune last month. “That was bantered around. I don’t think that’s getting much traction right now. I’m confident in saying there’s a strong appetite to starting the season on time if everybody’s ready.”
Student-athletes nationwide, including those at UW, have started returning to their respective campuses to participate in workouts this month, but for now, those workouts are strictly voluntary. Strength and conditioning staffers can supervise the workouts, but football coaches can’t lead or instruct.
The NCAA’s proposed plan for required activities assumes COVID-19 policies at the state and local levels are being taken into account by each of its member institutions. UW announced earlier this week that all 166 of the novel coronavirus test results it has received from the first wave of student-athletes and select staff members came back negative, though some schools, including fellow Mountain West member Boise State, have reported some positive cases.
But if teams want to start their seasons on time, UW athletic director Tom Burman said the proposal “makes sense to me” as the next step in the process.
"At some point, we need to go back to mandatory and a more structured and required (plan),” Burman said. “Otherwise, we’re not going to be ready for competition. It’s not just about is our football team good? It’s about are they safe? Football requires some things to happen both physically and mentally over a few weeks prior to the season that if you don’t go through those, you’re probably at risk for an injury. So at some point, we’re going to have to go back to preparing these kids for football, and the coaches believe that takes about six weeks."
