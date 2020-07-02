Wyoming opponent preview: Air Force returns key pieces from 11-win team

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is Air Force.
LARAMIE -- Troy Calhoun is entering his 14th season as the head coach Air Force’s football team, and none of them were as good as the most recent.
The Falcons are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, one that ended with Air Force ranked in The Associated Press’ final top 25. Air Force finished with 11 wins -- the most of the Calhoun era -- and was a loss by Boise State away from playing for a Mountain West championship.
A win over a Power Five program, Washington State, in the Cheez-It Bowl was a nice consolation prize that kept the Falcons’ momentum heading into the offseason. So what do they have for an encore?
There’s some attrition Air Force will have to deal with, but Wyoming will see plenty of familiar faces on both sides of the ball when the Falcons make the trip to War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 24. The series has been ultra-competitive of late with UW pulling off a one-possession comeback win two years ago before a late touchdown last season helped Air Force pull away for a two-score victory.
Of course, any conversation about Air Force starts with its triple-option offense, which annually produces one of the most productive rushing attacks in America. Only Navy churned out more yards on the ground than Air Force last season (298 per game). Senior Donald Hammond III is returning at quarterback, giving the Falcons an experienced decision-maker back at the controls.
Hammond was serviceable as a passer last season (1,316 yards, 13 passing TDs, 6 INT), but the dual threat signal caller led the MW with 13 rushing touchdowns. And he’s far from the Falcons’ only threat on the ground.
Leading rusher Kadin Remsberg (1,050 yards, 8 TDs) also is returning to Air Force’s backfield. Fullback Taven Birdow, the team’s second-leading rusher, has exhausted his eligibility, but Timothy Jackson (745 rushing yards) and Joshua Stoner (9 yards per carry) may be in line for bigger roles after being part of the backfield rotation a season ago.
The Falcons’ success on the ground can lead to the occasional explosive play through the air, though Air Force needs some go-to receivers to emerge with the departures of Geraud Sanders and Benjamin Waters. The two combined to haul in all 14 of the team’s touchdown receptions a season ago, and no returning receiver had more than three receptions last season.
As much attention as the offense warrants, the Falcons’ defense was equally as responsible for the team’s breakout season a year ago. Air Force ranked in the Top 3 in the MW in points and yards allowed.
Four of the Falcons’ top five tacklers are no longer on the roster, including all-conference linebacker Kyle Johnson. But Air Force still has playmakers returning at every level of the defense, including all-conference linebacker Demonte Meeks (team-best 98 tackles last season), all-conference lineman Mosese Fifita (team-high six sacks), fellow interior lineman Jordan Jackson (3.5 sacks) and defensive back Milton Bugg III (team-high three interceptions).
Safety Jeremy Fejedelem and cornerback Zane Lewis (team-high 15 pass breakups), both honorable mention all-conference honorees, are glaring losses in the secondary, and Air Force has a large void to fill on special teams with kicker Jake Koehnke out of eligibility. He was a perfect 13 of 13 on field goals last season with a long of 57 yards.
But the Falcons, with their offense and enough experienced talent back on defense, should be the same headache they usually are for the teams that have to line up against them.
