Wyoming opponent preview: Air Force returns key pieces from 11-win team

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is Air Force.

LARAMIE -- Troy Calhoun is entering his 14th season as the head coach Air Force’s football team, and none of them were as good as the most recent.

The Falcons are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, one that ended with Air Force ranked in The Associated Press’ final top 25. Air Force finished with 11 wins -- the most of the Calhoun era -- and was a loss by Boise State away from playing for a Mountain West championship.

A win over a Power Five program, Washington State, in the Cheez-It Bowl was a nice consolation prize that kept the Falcons’ momentum heading into the offseason. So what do they have for an encore?