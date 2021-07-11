Wyoming opponent preview: Air Force's roster is close to whole again

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the Air Force Falcons.

LARAMIE — When Wyoming opens Mountain West play against Air Force this fall, the Cowboys will do so against a vastly different Falcons squad.

Sure, the Falcons have the usual defections just like every college football team moving on from one season to the next, but Air Force will welcome back a number of significant contributors that skipped out on the 2020 season. When the Mountain West initially canceled last season, some of the Falcons’ players took a redshirt (or a “turnback” in Air Force lingo). By the time the league decided to reinstate the season, it was too late for those players to return.

Some of them are back now, including many key players on a defense that lost 10 of its 11 projected starters to all of the attrition last fall. UW will see the Falcons back closer to full strength when the Cowboys travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 9 for the teams’ first meeting since 2019.

