Wyoming opponent preview: Boise State again one of the Mountain West favorites

Bachmeier, a former four-star recruit, has been the Broncos’ primary starter since his freshman season two years ago, but Jack Sears, a transfer from USC, is competing for the job heading into fall camp, a development that came about thanks in large part to how Sears performed last season when Bachmeier was sidelined for a pair of games because of COVID-19 protocols. Sears showed what he’s capable of in a road win at Air Force when he threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 17 of 20 passing.

Whoever wins the job will have the luxury of throwing to one of the Mountain West’s top wideouts in Khalil Shakir, who’s back for his senior season. Shakir, recently named a preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus, led Boise State with 52 receptions and six touchdown catches last season, but out wide isn’t the only place in which the 6-foot, 190-pounder speedster can be dangerous.

If first-year offensive coordinator Tim Plough utilizes Shakir like Harsin did, Shakir could also line up in the slot or even in the backfield on any given play. Shakir finished as the Broncos’ third-leading rusher last season on just 17 carries. With another senior, CT Thomas, and tight end Riley Bates also returning, Boise State has its top three pass-catchers back.