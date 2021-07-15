Wyoming opponent preview: Colorado State counting on experience to turn things around

LARAMIE — For the first time in five years, Wyoming will be trying to take back the Bronze Boot from its most bitter rival rather than attempting to hold on to it.

Like nearly all of the opponents on UW’s schedule, Colorado State has the experience to make that easier said than done.

One advantage the Cowboys will have this fall is getting the Rams at home when the teams renew the Border War rivalry on the first Saturday in November. UW hasn’t lost a Border War at War Memorial Stadium since 2015 and had won four straight in the series before CSU notched a 10-point victory in last year’s meeting in Fort Collins.

It turned out to be the lone win for the Rams last season, though only playing four games because of coronavirus-related cancellations made it hard to accurately assess what CSU was last season. But many of the significant contributors from last year’s team are back to give it a full go this time around.