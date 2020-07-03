Wyoming opponent preview: Colorado State turns to Steve Addazio to revive program

Addazio and his coaching staff have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, too, particularly when it comes to the Rams’ ability to stop the run. Only San Jose State, Hawaii and Utah State allowed more rushing yards than CSU did last season (195.8 per game). Having Elison Hubbard (7.5 tackles for loss, team-high 5.5 sacks) and Manny Jones (team-high eight TFL, five sacks) back on the defensive line should help, and the Rams are getting more reinforcements up front with the addition of graduate transfer Scott Patchan, who will be immediately eligible after starting six games for Miami last season.

Leading tackler Jamal Hicks has exhausted his eligibility, but the Rams return three of their top four tacklers, including linebackers Dequan Jackson and Cam’ron Carter. Rashad Ajayi and Marshaun Cameron return at corner, and fifth-year senior Logan Stewart is back at safety after leading CSU with two interceptions a season ago, though turnovers are something the Rams could use more of after forcing just 13 all of last season.

And if CSU needs to flip the field, the Rams have as good a punter as any team in college football to do that in All-American Ryan Stonehouse, who averaged more than 46 yards a punt last season. Assuming the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t affect the college football schedule, CSU will be seven games into the Addazio era when he makes his Border War coaching debut.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

