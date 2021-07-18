Wyoming opponent preview: Hawaii looking for more in Year 2 under Todd Graham

LARAMIE — Wyoming will end the 2021 regular season hosting its Mountain West counterpart off the mainland for the second straight year.
Last season, Hawaii was a late addition to the Cowboys’ revised conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic and fell 31-7 inside a frigid War Memorial Stadium in late October. The conditions could be even more wintry when the Warriors return to Wyoming on Nov. 27.
Hawaii still had a winning season in Todd Graham’s first year at the helm after knocking off Houston in the New Mexico Bowl and finished in the top half of the Mountain West standings with a .500 league record. Competing with reigning conference champ San Jose State and Nevada in the West Division this fall won’t be easy, but the Warriors could take another step in the league considering what all they have returning.
Start with quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who’s been a starter since his freshman season. Now a fourth-year sophomore, Cordeiro won’t be mistaken for any of the Hawaii gunslingers of old. But he’s a seasoned signal caller that can hurt defenses with his arms and his legs, and he’ll be looking to help Hawaii improve a level of offensive production (384 yards per game, 26 points per game) that was far below what Hawaii’s offenses are used to.
Hawaii utilizes the running game more under Graham than it has in the past, so finding consistent help in the backfield has to be a priority. Cordeiro (483 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs) was the Warriors’ leading rusher last season, and their No. 2 rusher, Miles Reed, is gone. Freshman Dae Dae Hunter could be primed to take on a bigger role after rushing for 183 yards and two scores in his first collegiate season.
Perhaps the best news for Hawaii’s offense is that Calvin Turner is still around. Turner, a transfer from Jacksonville, is a Swiss army knife the Warriors lined up all over the field during his first season with the program. Turner led the team with 546 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns last season while also finishing as the third-leading rusher (331 yards).
Turner’s decision to return to college for another season gives Hawaii one of the Mountain West’s most versatile playmakers. Receiver Jared Smart is also back after leading the Warriors with 36 receptions last season, as is 6-foot-6 target Nick Mardner, and the majority of the starting offensive line.
Defensively, Hawaii was respectable last season and could take another step forward with nearly every significant contributor back on that side of the ball. Every player who had 11 or more tackles last season is back, including first-team all-conference linebacker Darius Muasau, who led the Mountain West with 104 stops. Fellow linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard is back as Muasau’s running mate.
Blessman Ta’ala is back as a 300-pound anchor at nose tackle, and a couple of Power Five transfers, Zacchaeus McKinney (Oklahoma) and Pita Tonga (Utah), will be counted on to provide some more girth up front for a defense that relies more on speed than size. The strength of the Warriors’ defense may be in the secondary, where Hawaii has no shortage of experience at its five defensive back spots.
Khoury Bethley is part linebacker, part safety as a hybrid on the back end and has racked up 153 tackles over the last two seasons. Cortez Davis, a second-team all-league selection last season, is a lockdown type at corner while Quentin Frazier, Cameron Lockridge, Kai Kaneshiro, Sterlin Ortiz and Donovan Dalton are also back in the secondary after playing in every game last season.
The defense will need to be better against the run (211.7 rushing yards allowed per game). But if the offense can give it some more help by returning closer to its usual form, Hawaii could be a bigger threat than expected this fall.
