Wyoming opponent preview: Hawaii looking for more in Year 2 under Todd Graham

LARAMIE — Wyoming will end the 2021 regular season hosting its Mountain West counterpart off the mainland for the second straight year.

Last season, Hawaii was a late addition to the Cowboys’ revised conference-only schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic and fell 31-7 inside a frigid War Memorial Stadium in late October. The conditions could be even more wintry when the Warriors return to Wyoming on Nov. 27.

Hawaii still had a winning season in Todd Graham’s first year at the helm after knocking off Houston in the New Mexico Bowl and finished in the top half of the Mountain West standings with a .500 league record. Competing with reigning conference champ San Jose State and Nevada in the West Division this fall won’t be easy, but the Warriors could take another step in the league considering what all they have returning.

Start with quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who’s been a starter since his freshman season. Now a fourth-year sophomore, Cordeiro won’t be mistaken for any of the Hawaii gunslingers of old. But he’s a seasoned signal caller that can hurt defenses with his arms and his legs, and he’ll be looking to help Hawaii improve a level of offensive production (384 yards per game, 26 points per game) that was far below what Hawaii’s offenses are used to.