Wyoming opponent preview: Is Boise State still the Mountain West favorite?

It’s hard to consider anybody other than Boise State the favorite until someone knocks the Broncos off their perch, particularly in the Mountain Division, which Boise State has won three straight years. The Broncos will have some new contributors at some key positions, but for a program that arguably recruits better than any team at the Group of Five level, there’s still plenty of talent on the roster.

Even if it’s young, Boise State has experience at quarterback in Hank Bachmeier, who lived up to the hype as a high-profile recruit during his freshman season when he was healthy. Bachmeier completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 1,879 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games, though he threw no touchdowns and three interceptions in his last two starts after coming back from a hip pointer.

Jaylon Henderson and Chase Cord also got starts at quarterback last season, but Henderson has exhausted his eligibility. Cord, who got the start in Boise State’s 20-17 win over UW, is back as Bachmeier’s main competition, but the job certainly feels like Bachmeier’s to lose following a promising debut season.