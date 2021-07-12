Wyoming opponent preview: Is Fresno State a Mountain West sleeper?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All Haener did in his first season after transferring from Washington was lead the Mountain West in passing (336.8 yards per game) and total offense (339.8). The 6-foot-1,

195-pounder completed nearly 65% of his passes, and with all of Haener’s top targets also back, the Bulldogs figure to once again have one of the nation’s top passing attacks.

Fresno State has three No. 1-caliber wideouts in Jalen Cropper, Keric Wheatfall and Josh Kelly, who all averaged at least 14 yards per reception last season. Cropper accounted for five of the Bulldogs’ 14 touchdown receptions while Wheatfall and Kelly combined for 693 receiving yards a season ago. Erik Brooks and Zane Pope are also back for a veteran receiving corps

Speaking of veterans, Rivers took advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief to return for his fifth season with the program, supplying the Bulldogs with arguably the most versatile back in the Mountain West. A first-team all-league selection last season, Rivers enters his final season at Fresno State ranked seventh in school history with 4,025 all-purpose yards. The next touchdown he scores will give him the most in program history.