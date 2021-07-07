Wyoming opponent preview: Montana State's reboot starts with Brent Vigen's return to Laramie

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. First up are the Montana State Bobcats.

LARAMIE — Brent Vigen’s impending return to Wyoming figures to grab plenty of headlines over the next two months.

Vigen’s first game as Montana State’s head coach will come against a foe he’s all too familiar with. The Cowboys’ former offensive coordinator will be back in War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, this time on the sideline opposite the program he spent seven seasons with before getting his first head coaching job this spring. It will also be Vigen’s first time coaching against Craig Bohl, whom he spent nearly two decades working for going back to their days together at North Dakota State.

But what about the team Vigen will be bringing back with him?

When MSU does take the field for both teams’ season opener, it will end a lengthy competitive layoff for the Bobcats. The lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent on UW’s schedule this fall, MSU had its 2020 season postponed until the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bobcats didn’t play then either. MSU ultimately chose to opt out of the spring season.