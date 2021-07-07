Wyoming opponent preview: Montana State's reboot starts with Brent Vigen's return to Laramie

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. First up are the Montana State Bobcats.
LARAMIE — Brent Vigen’s impending return to Wyoming figures to grab plenty of headlines over the next two months.
Vigen’s first game as Montana State’s head coach will come against a foe he’s all too familiar with. The Cowboys’ former offensive coordinator will be back in War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, this time on the sideline opposite the program he spent seven seasons with before getting his first head coaching job this spring. It will also be Vigen’s first time coaching against Craig Bohl, whom he spent nearly two decades working for going back to their days together at North Dakota State.
But what about the team Vigen will be bringing back with him?
When MSU does take the field for both teams’ season opener, it will end a lengthy competitive layoff for the Bobcats. The lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent on UW’s schedule this fall, MSU had its 2020 season postponed until the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bobcats didn’t play then either. MSU ultimately chose to opt out of the spring season.
The last time the Bobcats played a game? Dec. 21, 2019, when MSU fell to top-ranked NDSU in the FCS playoffs.
Vigen is inheriting a team that won 11 games two seasons ago. The 2019 version of the Bobcats averaged 32.7 points while holding teams to 22.1 points per game, but MSU has lost some key pieces since.
Among the defections from that FCS quarterfinal team were the Bobcats’ leading rusher, Logan Jones, and their top two receivers, Kevin Kassis and Travis Jonsen. But MSU still has some experience left over.
The Bobcats, ranked eighth in Athlon Sports’ FCS preseason poll, are set to return eight starters, including quarterback Tucker Rovig. The junior threw for 1,969 yards and 15 touchdowns two seasons ago, but he was beaten out for the starting job this spring by a Power Five transfer, former N.C. State signal caller Matthew McKay.
A redshirt junior, McKay spent three seasons at N.C. State before transferring last year and gives the Bobcats a couple of viable options to operate the controls of Vigen’s pro-style offense. Veteran running back Isaiah Ifanse is also back to help take some of the pressure off MSU’s signal callers after finishing the 2019 season as the team’s second-leading rusher (813 yards, 6 TDs).
The Bobcats also have one of the nation’s most versatile players regardless of the level of competition in Troy Andersen. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior is most known for his defensive prowess — he was a first-team all-Big Sky linebacker two seasons ago — but Andersen has also taken snaps at running back and quarterback during his time with the Bobcats. His 2,263 career rushing yards rank ninth in school history.
UW will have to know where Andersen is lined up on any given play, but he’s not the only one. Fellow linebacker McCade O’Reilly is also back after leading the Bobcats in tackles during that ‘19 season while senior defensive lineman Amandre Williams (16 tackles for loss, 5 sacks two seasons ago) can be disruptive up front.
And taking on FCS opponents hasn’t exactly been a breeze for the Cowboys in recent years. UW had to rally on its home turf for a last-minute win over Wofford in 2018 before holding off Idaho for a five-point victory in 2019.
Vigen’s first MSU squad doesn’t figure to be a pushover either.
