Wyoming opponent preview: Nevada aims to build on back-to-back successes

Assuming Strong remains the starter -- 6-foot-9 junior college transfer Nate Cox could make the quarterback competition interesting -- he’ll have a seasoned running back to hand off to in junior Toa Taua, who’s been the Wolf Pack’s No. 1 back since his freshman season. Taua ran for 807 yards and six touchdowns last season while his running mate, junior Devonte Lee, also is back after notching a team-high seven rushing scores, giving Nevada what should be a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Still, Nevada averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season while allowing opposing defenses to get to its quarterbacks for 33 sacks. But returning all five starters along the offensive line should help improve those areas this fall.

Defensively, everything seemingly runs through junior Dom Peterson, a sawed-off defensive end who plays much bigger than his 6-foot stature. Peterson’s nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season were the most of any returning player in the MW, but he was largely the extent of the Wolf Pack’s production in opposing backfields.

New defensive coordinator Brian Ward plans to implement a multiple defense with an array of looks up front for a unit that allowed the third-most points in the MW a season ago (31.9 per game). Ward has more than just Peterson to work with.