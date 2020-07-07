Wyoming opponent preview: New Mexico starting over under Danny Gonzales

Gonazales brought his former boss, Rocky Long, out of retirement (sort of) to help out. Long, who coached at UNM from 1998-2008, was just weeks removed from announcing his retirement at San Diego State when he accepted Gonzales’ offer to return to UNM as defensive coordinator in January.

Gonzales and Long have their work cut out for them with UNM losing its top four tacklers from last season. Joey Noble is back at defensive end, Jacobi Hearn (10 tackles for loss, six sacks) returns after a promising season at linebacker, and Donte Martin (nine pass breakups) had a breakout season at cornerback as a redshirt freshman.

Senior Jerrick Reed II, who finished fifth on the team with 51 tackles last season, gives UNM a seasoned player at safety, but the unit is in dire need of more playmaking ability. The Lobos had just four interceptions last season and tied for the worst turnover margin in the country (minus-1.25).

Offensively, new coordinator Derek Warehime has some experience to work with, though he’ll have to find the quarterback he wants leading the Lobos’ spread attack.