Wyoming opponent preview: New Mexico still trying for turnaround in the Mountain West

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the New Mexico Lobos.

LARAMIE — Wyoming will jump back into division play in late October against a program still looking to get things turned around in the Mountain West.

After a home tilt against West Division foe Fresno State, the Cowboys will continue their brief homestand Oct. 23 against New Mexico, which has fallen on hard times in recent years. The Lobos have posted four straight losing seasons and have won just three conference games during that time.

But UNM showed some potential in Danny Gonzales’ first season at the helm. Gonzales, a former UNM player and assistant, took over the program after Bob Davie was fired following the 2019 season and led the Lobos to a 2-5 record during their abbreviated 2020. While the record wasn’t much to write home about, it was the first time since 2016 that UNM has won multiple conference games.

One of those came against UW, which dropped a 17-16 decision that ended UNM’s 14-game losing streak, the longest in the nation at the time. So if there’s anybody that knows not to take UNM lightly despite their recent struggles, it’s the Cowboys.

