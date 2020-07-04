Wyoming opponent preview: No Love for Utah State, but other key contributors are back

Some good news for whoever ends up winning the job is that he’ll have a fairly seasoned group of wideouts at his disposal. Jordan Nathan, Deven Thompkins and Savon Scarver, who doubles as an All-American kick returner, are all back after combining for 120 receptions and five receiving touchdowns last season.

The bad news is Siaosi Mariner, who led the Aggies in receptions (63), yards (987) and receiving touchdowns (10) last season, has exhausted his eligibility, leaving Utah State in need of a go-to playmaker on the outside. If Nathan, who was second on the team in catches (56) and yards (581), doesn’t fill that void, Utah State may look to junior college transfer Justin McGriff, an enticing target at 6-foot-6.

The Aggies also have to find a featured running back now that leading rusher Gerold Bright is out of eligibility. Jaylen Warren is the most likely candidate to take over that role after rotating with Bright a season ago, finishing with 569 yards and five rushing scores.

Attrition has also hit Utah State on the defensive side of the ball. Tackling machine David Woodward and pass-rush specialist Tipa Galeai are gone from the linebacking corps, and the Aggies have moved players to that position, namely Troy Lefeged Jr., to help out.