Wyoming opponent preview: Northern Illinois looking to crawl out of MAC cellar

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the Northern Illinois Huskies.
LARAMIE — Northern Illinois has fallen on hard times since its most recent matchup with Wyoming.
That was in September 2016, when the teams played a three-overtime thriller inside War Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t until the wee hours of the following Sunday morning that UW was able to claim victory.
Since then, NIU has won just 46% of its games. UW will try to keep the Huskies’ tough luck going when the Cowboys make the return trip to Dekalb, Illinois, on Sept. 11. This time, it will be with the Huskies under a new regime.
NIU made a coaching change in 2019 by bringing in former NIU player Thomas Hammock, but building momentum under the third-year coach has been challenging for the Huskies. NIU has won just five games the last two seasons and went 0-6 during its abbreviated 2020 campaign — the program’s first winless season since 1997.
The Huskies are counting on transfer quarterback Rocky Lombardi to help reverse their fortunes. Lombardi spent the previous three seasons at Michigan State, where he appeared in 22 games with nine starts. With more career interceptions (14) than touchdown passes (11), though, consistency in the passing game is still a work in progress for the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder.
All of NIU’s quarterbacks will have a friend in running back Harrison Waylee, who’s back after leading the Huskies in rushing last season. The Huskies also have their top three receivers returning with Tyrice Richie being the headliner. He caught a team-best 53 passes for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns last fall.
Youngstown State transfer Miles Joiner could take over as NIU’s primary tight end, and the Huskies have plenty of seasoning up front with four of their five starting offensive linemen returning from last season. There’s also a good amount of experience returning to the Huskies’ defense, a group looking to improve enough to give NIU a fighting chance in the Mid-American Conference.
NIU is returning more than half of its defensive starters, including Lance Deveaux Jr. and Kyle Pugh at linebacker and Jordan Gandy at corner. The Huskies will need all of them to take another step in their development, and they’ll need some depth to emerge along the defensive line and in the secondary if NIU is serious about making strides.
The Huskies allowed a whopping 38.7 points per game last fall, ninth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The offense wasn’t terrible — their 24.8 points per game helped them stay within one possession in half of their losses — but without significant improvement on defense, it’s going to be difficult for NIU to stop UW or any other team on its schedule.