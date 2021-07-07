Wyoming opponent preview: Northern Illinois looking to crawl out of MAC cellar

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the Northern Illinois Huskies.

LARAMIE — Northern Illinois has fallen on hard times since its most recent matchup with Wyoming.

That was in September 2016, when the teams played a three-overtime thriller inside War Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t until the wee hours of the following Sunday morning that UW was able to claim victory.

Since then, NIU has won just 46% of its games. UW will try to keep the Huskies’ tough luck going when the Cowboys make the return trip to Dekalb, Illinois, on Sept. 11. This time, it will be with the Huskies under a new regime.

NIU made a coaching change in 2019 by bringing in former NIU player Thomas Hammock, but building momentum under the third-year coach has been challenging for the Huskies. NIU has won just five games the last two seasons and went 0-6 during its abbreviated 2020 campaign — the program’s first winless season since 1997.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}