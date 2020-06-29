Wyoming opponent preview: Progress has Ball State on an upward trajectory

Ball State returns as much as anybody in the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals are set to return more than 15 starters and 74 percent of their production from last season, according to ESPN. Back at the controls of the Cardinals’ offense is senior quarterback Drew Plitt, who threw for 2,918 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of nearly 4-to-1 (24 TDs, 7 INT) last season.

Three of the Cardinals’ top four receivers also are back, including Justin Hall (684 receiving yards, 6 TDs last season) and Yo’Heinz Tyler (18.7 yards per catch). But the passing game figures to once again get plenty of help from all-conference running back Caleb Huntley, who racked up 1,275 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns a season ago. The senior, who has 10 career 100-yard games, enters his final season as a Cardinal ninth on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,465 career yards.

They’re among the pieces back for an offense that led the MAC in points (34.8 per game) and yards (463) last season. As for the defense, Ball State will be trying to improve a unit that finished in the bottom half of the league in points (31.4) and yards (424.7) allowed.