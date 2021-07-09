Wyoming opponent preview: Reigning MAC champ Ball State figures to provide early test

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the Ball State Cardinals.

LARAMIE — Wyoming and Ball State are still waiting for their first-ever meeting on the football field.

When it finally happens this fall, it could turn out to be the toughest challenge for the Cowboys in the non-conference.

After winning five games in 2019 — the most in the Mike Neu era up to that point — Ball State completed its turnaround in the Mid-American Conference last fall with a conference championship. Among the Cardinals’ seven wins last fall (they only played eight games in their abbreviated season) was a three-touchdown shellacking of Mountain West champ San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl, the first bowl victory in Ball State history.

The Cardinals’ next shot at a Mountain West foe will come Sept. 18 when UW hosts Ball State at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys were supposed to make the trip to Muncie, Indiana, last year, but that game was called off after the Mountain West and MAC decided to play conference-only schedules in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

