Wyoming opponent preview: San Diego State ushers in another Brady Hoke era

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is San Diego State.

LARAMIE -- The old adage is out with the old and in with the new, but that will only be half true for San Diego State this fall.

The Aztecs are moving into a different era following the retirement of veteran coach Rocky Long, who led SDSU to a bowl game in each of his nine seasons at the helm. Last season was one of SDSU’s best of the Long era as the Aztecs claimed a share of the Mountain West West Division championship as part of a 10-win season capped by a New Mexico Bowl victory.

It left SDSU with a wave of momentum for Brady Hoke, who isn’t exactly a new face for the Aztecs’ program. Hoke, who spent last season coaching SDSU’s defensive line, is back for his second stint as the Aztecs’ head coach. He led SDSU to a 13-12 record from 2009-10 before leaving to coach Michigan for four seasons.