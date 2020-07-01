Wyoming opponent preview: San Diego State ushers in another Brady Hoke era

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is San Diego State.
LARAMIE -- The old adage is out with the old and in with the new, but that will only be half true for San Diego State this fall.
The Aztecs are moving into a different era following the retirement of veteran coach Rocky Long, who led SDSU to a bowl game in each of his nine seasons at the helm. Last season was one of SDSU’s best of the Long era as the Aztecs claimed a share of the Mountain West West Division championship as part of a 10-win season capped by a New Mexico Bowl victory.
It left SDSU with a wave of momentum for Brady Hoke, who isn’t exactly a new face for the Aztecs’ program. Hoke, who spent last season coaching SDSU’s defensive line, is back for his second stint as the Aztecs’ head coach. He led SDSU to a 13-12 record from 2009-10 before leaving to coach Michigan for four seasons.
Now Hoke is back in charge at SDSU, which will make the return trip to War Memorial Stadium to square off against UW on Oct. 17 assuming the Cowboys’ schedule isn’t altered in response to the coronavirus pandemic. SDSU topped UW in a 26-22 thriller last season that wasn’t decided until the waning minutes.
Hoke won’t be the only new coach at SDSU this coming season. His staff includes a new offensive coordinator, Jeff Hecklinski, who was also on Hoke’s SDSU staff the first time around. Hecklinski, who spent last season as Kansas’ tight ends coach, will be responsible for turning around an offense that scored fewer points than anybody in the Mountain West last season (21.2 per game).
The Aztecs will have to do it with a new quarterback following the graduation of Ryan Agnew, who completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,462 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Sophomore Carson Baker, the only other quarterback to take a snap for SDSU last season, may be considered the favorite to step in as the starter, though Jordan Brookshire, a former junior college signal caller, also will compete for the job.
Leading rusher Juwan Washington also has exhausted his eligibility, but Chance Bell, Chase Jasmin and Jordyn Byrd are all back after being a part of the backfield rotation. The trio combined to rush for nine touchdowns and will be running behind an offensive line that has multiple starters returning.
A relatively young receiving corps also returns virtually intact, including Kobe Smith, who led the Aztecs in catches (68), yards (691) and receiving touchdowns (4) as a sophomore last season. Tight end Daniel Bellinger had three scoring grabs last season, including the game-winner against UW.
Like it was throughout Long’s tenure, defense figures to be SDSU’s calling card given Hoke’s background on that side of the ball. Hoke is inheriting a unit that has multiple starters back from the MW’s top defense a season ago. The headliner is safety Tariq Thompson, whose versatility will be appealing for NFL teams come draft time next year after he finished as SDSU’s third-leading tackler as a junior while also notching four interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Fellow senior Dwayne Johnson Jr., the team’s second-leading tackler a season ago, will pair with Thompson on the back end to give SDSU one of the more formidable safety duos in the MW.
Darren Hall (team-high 16 pass breakups) is back at corner while defensive tackle Cameron Thomas (team-high 5.5 sacks) and defensive end Keshawn Banks (13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks) should once again anchor things up front. But there are some major pieces to SDSU’s defensive puzzle that have to be replaced. All-conference linebacker Kyahva Tezino is with the New England Patriots after leading the Aztecs with 99 tackles, and cornerback Luq Barcoo has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with nine interceptions a season ago.
The Aztecs also have kicker Matt Araiza back after a consistent freshman season in which he connected on 84.6 percent of his field goals (22 of 26). Whether SDSU can remain among the league’s contenders may largely depend on the offense’s ability to catch up with a defense that should still be among the conference’s stingiest.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!