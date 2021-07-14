Wyoming opponent preview: San Jose State dealing with different level of expectations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

—Nick Starkel began his collegiate career at Arkansas (and then Texas A&M) before arriving in San Jose last year. All the Texas native did in his first season as the Spartans’ signal caller was operate an offense that scored nearly 30 points a game and averaged 298.4 passing yards, good for 19th nationally. Starkel completed 64.2% of his passes with 17 touchdown tosses against just seven interceptions.

—Starkel will have a reliable back to hand off to in Tyler Nevens, who averaged a whopping 7.8 yards a carry a season ago. But with SJSU preferring to move the ball through the air in coordinator Kevin McGiven’s offense, the Spartans will need some new big-play threats to emerge out wide to replace all-conference receiver Tre Walker and Bailey Gaither, who are now trying their hand at the NFL after combining for more than 1,300 receiving yards last season.

—The Spartans aren’t short on options, though. Junior college transfer Donald McKinney will likely compete with Jermaine Braddock, Andre Crump Jr. and others for playing time on the outside. Isaiah Hamilton returns to the slot, and don’t forget about tight end Derrick Deese Jr., who caught a team-high five touchdowns last season.