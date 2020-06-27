Wyoming opponent preview: Talent, experience should keep Louisiana among Sun Belt's contenders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is Louisiana.

LARAMIE -- LSU hogged the headlines with its unblemished run to the national championship last season, but there was another team on the bayou that quietly made some noise.

That team is on Wyoming’s schedule this fall.

Louisiana put together one of the best seasons among the Group of Five programs a year ago and will take some of that momentum into a Sept. 12 tilt with the Cowboys, who will be making the trip to Lafayette, Louisiana, for the first game of a home-and-home series that will be completed in 2026. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt’s West Division title last season to advance to the conference’s inaugural championship game.

Louisiana lost to Appalachian State in the title game before rebounding with a bowl win over Miami (Ohio) to cap an 11-win season -- the most in school history. And Louisiana coach Billy Napier, a former Alabama assistant, still has plenty of talent and experience to work with.