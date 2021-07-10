Wyoming opponent preview: UConn trying to turn things around as an FBS independent

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the UConn Huskies.
LARAMIE — Connecticut’s football program won’t have to wait much longer to reclaim its independence.
That was technically supposed to happen last year, but that was before UConn ultimately decided to opt out of the 2020 season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Huskies previously competed in the Big East and American Athletic conferences before again becoming the seventh Football Bowl Subdivision independent after the 2019 season.
UConn also competed as an independent from 2000-03. This time, Wyoming will be a part of the Huskies’ transition.
UConn’s return to being an independent actually worked in UW’s favor when Clemson’s decision to buy out of the teams’ 2021 matchup last year left the Cowboys needing to find a replacement on the non-conference schedule. UW and UConn quickly moved to schedule each other, a game that will be played in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 25.
UConn will need to be much better than it’s showed over the last decade if the Huskies are going to pose a real threat to anyone on their schedule. They haven’t had a winning season since 2010, and their latest season was particularly bad.
UConn has a familiar face back at the helm in Randy Edsall, who returned as head coach in 2017 after also coaching UConn from 1999-2010. But the Huskies have struggled to find their footing during Edsall’s second stint, finishing its final season in the AAC with just a 2-10 record.
UConn was bottom-third-of-the-nation bad in total offense and total defense during that 2019 season. Some players are gone from that team. Others are back. But the first thing the Huskies have to do is settle on a quarterback.
They have no shortage of options at the position. Jack Zergiotis was the starter for most of the 2019 season, but the youngster struggled with consistency and ended that year with more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (9). N.C. State transfer Micah Leon and sophomore Steven Krajewsi are among the other signal callers in the mix for the job, and, according to UConn offensive coordinator Frank Giufre, it may not be until the first week of the season that a decision is made on a starter.
Running back Kevin Mensah is a threat on the ground after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. Cameron Ross also returns as the Huskies’ leading receiver, but if the offense is going to be better, it has to start with the quarterbacks and the unit doing the blocking. UConn’s offensive line gave up nearly three sacks a game two seasons ago, an area UW might be able to exploit.
Defensively, to say the Huskies were porous two years ago would be an understatement. UConn allowed more than 470 yards and 41 points on average during that season, but the group has some contributors back that have some experience and seasoning to them.
Start with defensive tackle Travis Jones, a 6-foot-5, 333-pounder who will be counted on to anchor the Huskies’ defense up front. Omar Fortt, Jackson Mitchell and super senior D.J. Morgan are back as the leaders of the linebacking corps after finishing as three of UConn’s top 5 tacklers in 2019.
Robert King III and Keyshawn Paul, two significant contributors in UConn’s secondary, have since transferred, but former junior college safety Diamond Harrell figures to anchor the Huskies on the back end. Another junior college transfer, Stan Cross, will factor in immediately at the cornerback position.
So will UConn continue to flounder or is there enough there for the Huskies to be more competitive in their return to the field? Only time will tell.
