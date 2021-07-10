Wyoming opponent preview: UConn trying to turn things around as an FBS independent

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UConn has a familiar face back at the helm in Randy Edsall, who returned as head coach in 2017 after also coaching UConn from 1999-2010. But the Huskies have struggled to find their footing during Edsall’s second stint, finishing its final season in the AAC with just a 2-10 record.

UConn was bottom-third-of-the-nation bad in total offense and total defense during that 2019 season. Some players are gone from that team. Others are back. But the first thing the Huskies have to do is settle on a quarterback.

They have no shortage of options at the position. Jack Zergiotis was the starter for most of the 2019 season, but the youngster struggled with consistency and ended that year with more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (9). N.C. State transfer Micah Leon and sophomore Steven Krajewsi are among the other signal callers in the mix for the job, and, according to UConn offensive coordinator Frank Giufre, it may not be until the first week of the season that a decision is made on a starter.