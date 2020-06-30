Wyoming opponent preview: UNLV looking for improvement in new era

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is UNLV.

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will open the Mountain West portion of its schedule this fall against a team that’s starting over.

Following a bye week that scheduled to fall between the Cowboys’ non-conference and conference slates, UW will head to Las Vegas on Oct. 10 for a road tilt with UNLV, which, if the schedule isn’t affected by the coronavirus outbreak, will be a handful of games into the Marcus Arroyo era. Arroyo, who played collegiately at San Jose State and was the offensive coordinator at UW in 2009-10, officially made his return to the MW in December after spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oregon.

Arroyo replaced Tony Sanchez, who failed to lead the Rebels to a winning record in his five seasons at the helm. UNLV finished 4-8 last season, which included a 53-17 beating at the hands of UW in Laramie, but the Rebels’ roster does have some experience Arroyo can work with, particularly on the side of the ball that’s considered his expertise.