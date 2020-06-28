Wyoming opponent preview: Utah presents Cowboys with latest Power Five challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule. Next up is Utah.

LARAMIE -- Utah was in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff last season until a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game removed the Utes from the equation.

Whether Utah will be as formidable this season remains to be seen.

Still, the Utes have the Power Five talent and depth that they’ll bring to War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19. Assuming the scheduled matchup isn’t affected by the coronavirus outbreak, it will be the latest Power Five test for Wyoming, which has played at least one such team in each of Craig Bohl’s six years at the helm.

The Cowboys, who last squared off against Utah in 2010, broke through for their first Power Five win of the Bohl era with last year’s win over SEC foe Missouri, so they certainly have confidence going for them. So does Utah, which is coming off back-to-back Pac-12 South titles and its first 11-win season under veteran coach Kyle Whittingham since an undefeated run to the Sugar Bowl in 2008.